ROSE’S VIEW CHERRY GROVE: Artists Tour, Amanda Reckonwith & Judy

Happy Birthday to Champagne Bubbles. She had an intimate party with some of her closest friends.

The Artist Tour in Cherry Grove, founded by Susan Ann Thornton, was a creative majesty of the 20 talented Cherry Grove Artists that participated. An auction and cocktail party were held on Friday night at the Community House. All the artists donated their works and proceeds were given to the Dunes Fund.

The talented David Sabella aka Amanda Reckonwith was sensational at her premier show accompanied by Mark Hartman at the Community House. Her voice has a range from Broadway and opera to Jazz. For many years, she appeared as the original Mary Sunshine in the revival of Chicago on Broadway.

Bianca Leigh, who has performed in the Grove for many seasons is now in the off-Broadway hit “Oh Mary.” She has a major role in the play. It will move to Broadway in July.

Congratulations to Matt Freeman and Adam Rosen who had their annual luncheon fundraiser for Rainbow Connection along with a celebration for Judy Garland’s 102 Birthday, with the most talented singers, each who performed a Judy song.