Party in Fire Island Pines

We are very proud and fortunate to be in Fire Island Pines for this momentous occasion. Fifty years ago, we had our first Invasion to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride on Fire Island.

Panzi and I were on the first Invasion, and now Panzi will take the lead once more as homecoming queen, welcoming throngs of people in the harbor, as beauties disembark the ferry and walk the pink runway.

Prior to their arrival, a pre-show Pines Invasion History Lesson will take place, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Favorite Pines performers include Lola (Luis Villabon), who has been hosting for 10 years, Julie James, Seth Sikes, Rose Levine, Ben Houghton, Skie Ocasio, Hector Flores Jr., and the dancing boys. Randy Wilson has worked on this project for three decades. Wilson and John Wood have been co-producers for years.

The shows began with lots of fanfare and spontaneous entertainment on the dock. Prizes were given for the best-decorated boats.

Through the years, the event grew. There are so many people to thank for their time, money, and service.

This event is co-sponsored by Tryst Hospitality and Deutsche Bank. A shout-out to Ken Stein of Sayville Ferry Service and to all the volunteers who are responsible for making this event a day to remember.

There are so many stories related to the Invasion. I’ll never forget when John Whyte finally realized the Invasion had become a significant tradition in the Pines. He welcomed all the Invaders to the Botel deck and graciously asked Cherry Grove’s own Connie Frances to hand out a long-stemmed rose to each Invader. He stood by her side and drinks were on the house. Whyte’s welcomes went on for decades, beginning in the early ‘80s, until his passing in 2004.

During the pandemic, Panzi organized a group of 25 Invaders. We wore masks and greeted the small crowd who were seated at tables. We waved and said hello – no touching or kissing – then quickly returned to the Grove by water taxi, just like the old days.

Memories will continue to be made.