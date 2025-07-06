Cherry Grove Sweet Days

Guess who ran into Michael Kors at the ferry terminal in Sayville?

Since we are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Invasion, I am quoting the original column that I wrote on July 17, 1976:

Cherry Grove–Invades the Pines Tea Dance-Sat at 6:30 p.m. With a “Drag-In,” 15 some very odd-of us from the Grove-all dressed in the early Grove style-took the water taxi and arrived at the height of Tea Dance circling the Pines Harbor and causing pandemonium among all there at the Botel and the tall yachts (some small). It was done as a lark. One more memorable fun project that will undoubtedly be talked about in years to come.

Who knew at that time that it would be part of our history? Not just for Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines, but worldwide.

Parker and Andie Sargent hosted a fabulous old-fashioned cocktail party to welcome and celebrate the photographer koitz, who had a walking art exhibition. One of his photos was sold at auction, with the proceeds benefiting the newly incorporated Cherry Grove Archives Collection.

Congratulations to Matt Baney, who has been working at the Community House for the Arts Project for 31 years.

Congratulations to Bianca Leigh, who worked and performed in Cherry Grove for many years. She now has a leading role in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, where Tituss Burgess is currently appearing as Mary.

The late legendary Johnny Poole created the famous Drag Attack. This year, eight contestants entered, with the talented and lovely Levonia as the hostess. Robin Byrd, Porche, Tisch, and Rose Levine were the judges, Barbara Papa was the winner, Girl Fieri won the Bottom of the Bay award, and Flagerina came in third place.

Adam Rosen and Matt Freeman hosted a fundraiser for the Rainbow Connection, to honor Judy Garland’s 103rd birthday entitled Get Happy. Guests sang Judy’s songs, accompanied by Mason Griffin.

The Panzi Invasion, a film produced by Parker Sargent, will be shown on July 3 at the Community House at 8 p.m. Panzi and I, as two of the Invaders from that maiden voyage, will be available for a Q&A after the film.

Bingo begins again at the Community House on Sunday July13, and the seven Sundays that follow. Cory Younger and Sue Panzer host.

And mark your calendars, The Unsinkable Rose Levine performs at the Community Jouse on July 19, see the Community Calendar section of this paper for more details.