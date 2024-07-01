DAVIS PARK, East Enders: July 4 Fast and Furious

Summer is officially here! The solstice tells us the calendar has finally caught up with what many of us have celebrated for weeks.

Our July 4 Parade, which we hold every year on the Fourth of July, is the day we honor America. This year our Grand Marshal will be Councilman Neil Foley. He has demonstrated his commitment to our community and beach with his unwavering support and actions. Look for fliers: start time is 11 a.m. We’ll line up on Beach Plum Walk. Get your wagons ready for the most fun and festive parade this side of the bay. Speaking of wagons, Evelyn Palladino will be painting the coveted prize, so get your stars and stripes aligned and ready to shine! The DPA and DPFD host an awesome after-barbeque and award ceremony for marchers. Join the festivities!

Other festivities were afoot for Father’s Day weekend, some quite literally. Katie Daglian took pop Ara clamming for a beautiful day in the bay, gathering an impressive container of crustaceans. Bill Schatz enjoyed family time by the ocean with dad Bill, mom Claire, aunt Sharon Bertuccio, and the lovely Shauna Lent. Jace escorted dad Cory and good friend Nicolai to guys’ dinner, while Everett and Dylan spent a wonderful evening with mom Nicole and dad Jud and friends. It was great to see Elizabeth (Ginsberg) Michael out with husband Nick and his mom Lynn, and totally adorable next gen beach kids Lochlan and Annette. Sadly, Nick headed back to Austin too soon, but we know he’ll be back! We got to see ex-chief Linda Spencer and the quite grown-up Brooklyn, who came by to catch up. Brooklyn is looking forward to spending more time at the beach this year, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of her! There was also a flurry of dinner activity around town, and we spotted lovely ladies Kathie Howe, Stephanie Sherman and Kathy Fox on their way to make some merry.

Rolling along merrily is something we do well, and thanks to Friends of Davis Park, we’ll be rolling into Ocean Beach on July 13 (which happens to be during this writer’s birthday extravaganza weekend). Be sure and look for fliers and on the Facebook page to sign up – those spots are a hot commodity and last year the trip sold out quickly. Can’t make that one? Mark your calendar for August 10, when Davis Park will invade the Grove. July 13 is also Comedy Night at the Church – another great charitable event for our community. Movie nights are coming up soon, too!

Sadly, we lost a good friend with the passing of Bill Mauck. In the decades we’ve known him and Jan, Bill was always a straight-shooter, a ton of fun, a nice guy, and a Jets fan to boot. We will truly miss him.

Send your tips, tattles, and tidbits to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!