Editor’s Window: Pride Personified

It’s been a whirlwind two weeks since Memorial Day Weekend. There were press conferences, parades, a boat fire and history happened at the APCG Homecoming. How exciting it was to see it with my own eyes! Now it’s Pride Month, and this is one of the editions in June that will pay homage to the ongoing celebration.

In this issue, we take a glimpse at the entrepreneur dubbed “CEO of everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraf who recently announced his company acquisition of a substantial 75% of the Fire Island Pines commercial district in our real estate section, Behind the Dunes. Incoming contributor Mike Borowski pays tribute to the family that has kept Fire Island Pines people fed at the Pines Pantry in our Food & Beverage section. Then there is Michael Moran, the new President of the Arts Project of Cherry Grove who gives a touching interview in his own words. We also speak to the cover artist John Masiello, who tells us his story as a participant of the Artist Tour of Cherry Grove, which takes place this weekend.

How to get to Fire Island? Davis Park columnist Lisa Daglian makes the case for public transportation. Samantha Salerno covers the importance of safety for waterborne transportation as well. Timothy Bolger explains the recent controversy going on with the Village of Bellport’s ferry service to Ho-Hum Beach. Then History columnist Christopher Verga tells us a remarkable tale of a Dutch ship that landed on our shores hundreds of years ago.

Pride takes many forms. It is entwined with who we love, what we do, and the things that are important to us. This is the month to reflect on that.