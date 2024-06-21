East Enders DAVIS PARK: DPA Spring Meeting, BPFD Installation Lunch, and a CRAB Brunch

Our hazy, lazy days of summer are already getting crazy – crazy fun! It’s been great catching up at various community events, with plenty more to come. The DPA Spring Meeting was its regular mix of “hi, happy summer,” all the news we could use, and Mimosas, of course! Many thanks to President Jayne Robinson for ably steering our ship, supported by a crew of volunteer Directors. First husband (and Fire Commissioner) Neil Robinson staffed the refreshment table to help get the conversation going, and bubbly flowing, while we heard from esteemed Councilman Neil Foley about his numerous efforts on our behalf.

Foley has been a force for our community, as was recognized several times over. Our wonderful ferry ladies updated us on the coming season and the best ways to get our many things and friends over and back safely. We also heard from SCPD officers, including incoming Sergeant Conrad (maiden name Davis, how serendipitous) and Officer Daniels, who will be retiring after 22 years. The best way to get help in an emergency is to call 911. Also, know your address. This good advice also came from new DPFD Chief Craig Beane.

We joined up with the Chief and Mrs. Chief, Ginger, at the Blue Point Fire Department’s Installation lunch and saw the wonderful Reilly Family cheering on Assistant Chief Thomas Reilly in absentia; he’s currently deployed as a Coast Guard Reservist. Our adventures then took us to say hello to Jay Zahn, home for the summer from the University of Dublin where her studies continue.

It was great to see an OG Ridger, Jud Whitehorn, up from Florida with Nicole and their next gen beach kids Everett and Dylan, joined by Steve, Jenny, Nielzen and almost 3-year-old Eliana. We made some new friends too, because Davis Parkers are fun, friendly and welcoming! It was a lot of laughs hanging out with Debbie and Albie and Jimmy, missing Kim, and having some giggles with baby Bobby and Uncle Corvette, making water hose rainbows.

The CRAB Brunch was a new memory in the making, and we thank them for all their work beautifying our island home. Lorraine, Brian, Linda, Kathy, and Marlene hosted a very successful first annual event, a soiree that brought friends from Fifth Walk to Whalebone and everywhere in between.

This summer is shaping up to be a great season in the sun, so be sure to send your tips, tattles and tidbits to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!