Man Killed in Bay Shore Last Night

According to SCPD reports, Rogers and Iacono engaged in an altercation in the parking lot near 107 East Main St. at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 27.

Rogers struck Iacono multiple times during this confrontation, and Iacono was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Rogers remained on the scene and was arrested. He has been charged with 1st Degree Manslaughter, held overnight at the Third Precinct, and is scheduled to be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.