OBPD Police Blotter: Stormy Weather

Loud, amplified music inconsiderate of neighbors was one OBPD Police Blotter offense that got someone a ticket in Ocean Beach this month. Multiple trespassing/unlawful entry incidents were also reported, as well as an unleashed dog killing a fawn near the beach, also upset residents.

July 30

A dog bite at the ferry terminal is reported at 12:02 p.m.

July 31

A golf cart reported as stolen in Fair Harbor is recovered in Ocean Beach at 9:20 p.m.

August 1

Dylan Reward and Tyler Visciano, both of Smithtown, each receive summonses for disorderly conduct, open containers, and underage drinking.

August 4

A shoplifting incident at Bambootique is reported at 1:16 p.m.

August 5

A complaint is received that an obstruction on Bay Walk is blocking free passage at 9:07 a.m.

August 8

A shoplifting incident is reported at All Seeing Studios at 12:38 p.m.

An unwanted passenger is removed from the ferry at11:50 p.m.

August 11

Multiple phone complaints are received about fireworks igniting at the beach by Wilmot Road at 2:18 a.m.

August 12

A utility pole is down at Surf Road at 11:01 a.m.

Arching wires are reported near Bayberry Walk at 5 p.m.

August 15

A telephone complaint of people picnicking on the beach is received at 11:37 a.m.

A telephone complaint is received about two shirtless men riding fat tire bikes through the business district at 2:20 p.m.

A telephone complaint is received about ball-playing on the beach at 2:51 p.m.

The theft of a stolen handbag is investigated at 5:11 p.m.

August 16

Hazardous marine life is reported on the beach at 11:47 a.m.

August 17

At 6:37 a.m., a trespass incident at 17 Bungalow Walk was reported. At 6:40 a.m., Joseph DiPalma received a summons for unlawful intrusion.

Vandalism at the OB Firehall is reported at 6 p.m.

Youths lighting fireworks in the Community House public men’s room is reported at 10:35 p.m.

A disturbance occurred at the Ocean Beach Police Headquarters at 11:15 p.m. One man was in custody. Thomas Davis and Kevin Coles received summonses for Disorderly conduct at 11:58 p.m Kyle Platt of Islip Terrace remained in custody.

August 18

Kyle Platt is released at 11:06 a.m. with a summons for disorderly conduct and an order to appear before Village Justice Court on September 14.

At 4 p.m., a loud party was reported at 545 Bayberry. Natalie Batshaw was issued a summons for amplified noise.

A report is received about an individual turning garbage cans upside down on Cottage Walk at 3:46 p.m.

August 20

A possible shoplifting incident at Kline’s is reported at 5:20 p.m.

A possible barbecue fire at 919 Evergreen is reported at 8:22 p.m.

A possible open fire is reported at 639 Ocean Breeze at 8:34 p.m.

August 22

A loud music complaint on the beach is received at 2:02 p.m.

A speeding vehicle on the beach is reported at 5:31 p.m.

Youths on the roof of 343 Dehnhoff Walk are reported at 8:01 p.m.

August 24

Assist SCPD with three helicopters landing on the ballfield at 8 a.m.

A baby deer is killed by a dog in the oceanfront dunes at Ocean View Walk at 8:17 a.m. Jordan Graubard of Port Washington receives a summons for letting his unleashed dog run loose.

Assist SCPD with another helicopter landing on the ballfield at 11:40 a.m.

A disturbance erupts near the transient marina at 9:49 p.m.

Edward Ramirez is issued a summons for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct at 11:40 p.m.

In addition to incidents reported in the blotter, 19 noise complaints, 57 open container violations,25 garbage violations,20 under-age drinking youth summonses, eight summonses for urinating in public, three stolen bikes, and 19 disturbance/neighborhood trouble incidents were reported in various locations around the village.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.