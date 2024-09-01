OBPD Police Blotter: Stormy Weather

July 30
A dog bite at the ferry terminal is reported at 12:02 p.m.
July 31
A golf cart reported as stolen in Fair Harbor is recovered in Ocean Beach at 9:20 p.m.
August 1
Dylan Reward and Tyler Visciano, both of Smithtown, each receive summonses for disorderly conduct, open containers, and underage drinking.
August 4
A shoplifting incident at Bambootique is reported at 1:16 p.m.
August 5
A complaint is received that an obstruction on Bay Walk is blocking free passage at 9:07 a.m.
August 8
- A shoplifting incident is reported at All Seeing Studios at 12:38 p.m.
- An unwanted passenger is removed from the ferry at11:50 p.m.
August 11
Multiple phone complaints are received about fireworks igniting at the beach by Wilmot Road at 2:18 a.m.
August 12
- A utility pole is down at Surf Road at 11:01 a.m.
- Arching wires are reported near Bayberry Walk at 5 p.m.
August 15
- A telephone complaint of people picnicking on the beach is received at 11:37 a.m.
- A telephone complaint is received about two shirtless men riding fat tire bikes through the business district at 2:20 p.m.
- A telephone complaint is received about ball-playing on the beach at 2:51 p.m.
- The theft of a stolen handbag is investigated at 5:11 p.m.
August 16
Hazardous marine life is reported on the beach at 11:47 a.m.
August 17
- At 6:37 a.m., a trespass incident at 17 Bungalow Walk was reported. At 6:40 a.m., Joseph DiPalma received a summons for unlawful intrusion.
- Vandalism at the OB Firehall is reported at 6 p.m.
- Youths lighting fireworks in the Community House public men’s room is reported at 10:35 p.m.
- A disturbance occurred at the Ocean Beach Police Headquarters at 11:15 p.m. One man was in custody. Thomas Davis and Kevin Coles received summonses for Disorderly conduct at 11:58 p.m Kyle Platt of Islip Terrace remained in custody.
August 18
- Kyle Platt is released at 11:06 a.m. with a summons for disorderly conduct and an order to appear before Village Justice Court on September 14.
- At 4 p.m., a loud party was reported at 545 Bayberry. Natalie Batshaw was issued a summons for amplified noise.
- A report is received about an individual turning garbage cans upside down on Cottage Walk at 3:46 p.m.
August 20
- A possible shoplifting incident at Kline’s is reported at 5:20 p.m.
- A possible barbecue fire at 919 Evergreen is reported at 8:22 p.m.
- A possible open fire is reported at 639 Ocean Breeze at 8:34 p.m.
August 22
- A loud music complaint on the beach is received at 2:02 p.m.
- A speeding vehicle on the beach is reported at 5:31 p.m.
- Youths on the roof of 343 Dehnhoff Walk are reported at 8:01 p.m.
August 24
- Assist SCPD with three helicopters landing on the ballfield at 8 a.m.
- A baby deer is killed by a dog in the oceanfront dunes at Ocean View Walk at 8:17 a.m. Jordan Graubard of Port Washington receives a summons for letting his unleashed dog run loose.
- Assist SCPD with another helicopter landing on the ballfield at 11:40 a.m.
- A disturbance erupts near the transient marina at 9:49 p.m.
- Edward Ramirez is issued a summons for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct at 11:40 p.m.
In addition to incidents reported in the blotter, 19 noise complaints, 57 open container violations,25 garbage violations,20 under-age drinking youth summonses, eight summonses for urinating in public, three stolen bikes, and 19 disturbance/neighborhood trouble incidents were reported in various locations around the village.
A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.