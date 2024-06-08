OCEAN BEACH: New Biz, Roast Pig, and Girl Scout Cookies!

The summer season has officially started with a gorgeous Memorial Day weekend! My kids dared me to swim in the ocean, and the cold water actually felt great with the hot sun and mild wind. It seemed like half of Long Island came to visit for the weekend, as the beach and town were absolutely packed. Kudos to the Ocean Beach Police Department for their work patrolling the beach, quickly responding to incidents in town, and managing the enormous ferry crowds.

The wagon park and tennis courts are still closed due to construction, so give yourselves extra time to arrive and depart the ferry and water taxi area because the pedestrian routes are different and are often very narrow and crowded. It’s easiest to arrange to meet your guests on Bay Walk instead of by the very congested terminal. Some enterprising young residents have posted wagoning services on the Ocean Beach Bulletin Board on Facebook, so check there if you need help.

Ocean Beach has welcomed many new businesses this season, including a restaurant, food market, coffee shop, clothing boutique, construction supply store, and dog services! I’m excited to try all of them – except perhaps the dog store because, much to my kids’ endless disappointment, we’re a cat household.

On May 18, the Ocean Beach Fire Department hosted a barbecue for members and family. An entire pig was roasted – safely, of course. Assistant Chief Glen Roesch and Captain Jake Putman organized the event as a thank-you to the first responders before the busy season starts. Glen also organized the annual OBFD blood drive over Memorial Day weekend. Twenty-five people donated and were rewarded with Girl Scout cookies.

On the evening of May 18, the Seaview Community Fund held a welcome-back cocktail party for old and new homeowners to meet and make plans for the summer ahead.

Windswept kicked off its season with a special Teenswept on Saturday, May 26. Owen Brahe was the true hero to kids and their parents when he opened the building to allow the kids to play foosball and air hockey, while their parents enjoyed a few responsibility-free hours. The full summer schedule should be up soon! There is still time to enroll kids in Ocean Beach Youth Group and the Junior Lifeguard program.

On Sunday, May 27, the Ocean Beach Memorial Day Parade honored fallen community members. The Joseph Loeffler American Legion Post 1006, OB Village Police, OB Fire Department, elected officials, Woodhull students, and local veterans marched through the town to a ceremony on the Village Green. Thank you to everyone who served.

If you have anything you would like me to share, please email me at OceanBeachKelly@gmail.com or say hi when you see me in town!