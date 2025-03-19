Letter to the Editor

I am a huge fan of the great South Bay News. I was featured in an article last November, and now I’m the priest in charge. Can I purchase a mail subscription to Great South Bay News? I would be interested. If not, let us help build readership by allowing the church to be a place where people can pick up copies. We have about 150 people attending our weekend services.

Let me know how I can support you!

Fr. Benjamin Brenkert, St. Ann’s Church

Sayville NY

Thank you for Christopher Verga’s excellent article on Thompson’s Village. While I like the detail you went into, I object to the subtitle, Oakdale’s Lost Artist Colony. Sure, Lucy and her friends are gone. Growing up in Oakdale in the 1950s and 1960s, I saw a steady population of artists occupy the property. A new group, just as artistic, dwells there now.

I don’t usually read your magazine. That may change. Reading your contributors’ names, I see names I know with deep roots in the community.

Steve Birkeland

Bayport, NY

