From St. Patrick’s to Spring: Events Happening on the South Shore This Week

Monday, March 17
Drop-in St. Patrick’s Day Crafts at Babylon Public Library
Drop in and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your little one, grades K-5 at the Babylon Public Library, 24 South Carll Avenue, Babylon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Attendees will make festive crafts in theme of the holiday! No registration required. For information, visit babylonpubliclibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 19
Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center: Wind
Come to Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center, Bay Parkway, Wantagh with your little one ages 3-6 for an exciting new science program from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees will get creative, get moving and start learning about the fun of the outdoors and of science! Cost: $4- payment in person. For details, visit jonesbeachenc.org.
Thursday, March 20
NYS Library Women’s History Month Online Lecture
The New York State Library will host an online lecture focused on the impactful story of Emma Goldman’s life from 11 a.m. to noon. From the 1890s until she was deported with other foreign-born radicals in 1919, Goldman brought verve and passion to her advocacy for worker’s rights. Historian Sandra Opdycke, Ph.D. will discuss the elaborate tales of Goldman’s history. To register for this online event, visit nyslibrary.libcal.com or call (518) 474-2274.
Thursday, March 20
Tiny Tots: Growing Green
Children ages 3-5 can enjoy short walks, animal visitors and crafts from 10-11 a.m., at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Growing Green is focused on early spring nature! Registration is not required. For information, call 631-581-1005.
Friday, March 21
Sesame Street Live, Say Hello!
Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street are stopping by Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue for an evening of fun! Catch the 6 p.m. show with your little one to sing, dance and play alongside your familiar favorite furry friends! Tickets can be purchased online at patchoguetheatre.org, or over the phone (631) 207-1313.
Sunday, March 23
Patchogue Village Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Sadly Joseph Keyes, the appointed Grand Marshal of Patchogue’s 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, passed away suddenly on March 11. The parade will go take place as planned with his surviving family walking in his memory. The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. leads the annual parade along Main Street in Patchogue. For more details, visit patchogue.com/event/st-patricks-parade.
Sunday, March 23
Babylon Village 3rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kicking off at 2 p.m., Grand Marshal Keith Busch will lead the parade from Babylon Train Station to its finale at Ancient Order of Hibernians. The full parade route can be found at babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.
Ongoing Events
Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True: The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville at CMPAC: Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean’s warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful; Welcome to Margaritaville, an island paradise musical experience featuring your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics! This new musical will be on the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale from March 29-April 12. Rated PG-13. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/escapetomargaritaville.
Ongoing Fun For Kids
Saturday Storytime at Barnes & Noble
Children of all ages are invited to Barnes & Noble’s weekly Storytime at Gardiner Manor Mall, 842 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore at 11 a.m. Each week, a bookseller reads aloud old and new favorite picture books for everyone to enjoy. Take a break from your busy schedule and bring your little one to this tech-free event. For details, call (631) 206-0198.
Disney’s Descendants: The Musical
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Descendants, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show; jam-packed with comedy, adventure and hit songs from the films! The characters will be taking the stage at The Argyle Theatre, 24 West Main Street, Babylon with shows running from February 1-April 6. You won’t want to miss this exciting musical adaptation! For tickets and more information, call (844) 631-5483.
Forest School: Spring into Spring! (Ages 2-7)
Join the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Oakdale for an 8-week Early Childhood Education program from Thursday, March 6- Thursday, April 24. Children will have the experience of seeing the ground thaw, flower buds and animals come out to play! Each class includes an introductory literacy lesson, an engaging nature walk and an activity incorporating elements from the environment. Parents are required to remain with children for the duration of the class. Admission: $200. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com.
For more events this months, visit our digital edition on out website.
Have a public event you wish to promote? Submit for consideration at no charge to events.fireislandnews.com.