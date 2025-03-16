From St. Patrick’s to Spring: Events Happening on the South Shore This Week

Monday, March 17

Drop-in St. Patrick’s Day Crafts at Babylon Public Library

Drop in and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with your little one, grades K-5 at the Babylon Public Library, 24 South Carll Avenue, Babylon from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Attendees will make festive crafts in theme of the holiday! No registration required. For information, visit babylonpubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 19

Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center: Wind

Come to Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center, Bay Parkway, Wantagh with your little one ages 3-6 for an exciting new science program from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees will get creative, get moving and start learning about the fun of the outdoors and of science! Cost: $4- payment in person. For details, visit jonesbeachenc.org.

Thursday, March 20

NYS Library Women’s History Month Online Lecture

The New York State Library will host an online lecture focused on the impactful story of Emma Goldman’s life from 11 a.m. to noon. From the 1890s until she was deported with other foreign-born radicals in 1919, Goldman brought verve and passion to her advocacy for worker’s rights. Historian Sandra Opdycke, Ph.D. will discuss the elaborate tales of Goldman’s history. To register for this online event, visit nyslibrary.libcal.com or call (518) 474-2274.

Thursday, March 20

Tiny Tots: Growing Green

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy short walks, animal visitors and crafts from 10-11 a.m., at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Growing Green is focused on early spring nature! Registration is not required. For information, call 631-581-1005.

Friday, March 21

Sesame Street Live, Say Hello!

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street are stopping by Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue for an evening of fun! Catch the 6 p.m. show with your little one to sing, dance and play alongside your familiar favorite furry friends! Tickets can be purchased online at patchoguetheatre.org, or over the phone (631) 207-1313.

Sunday, March 23

Patchogue Village Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sadly Joseph Keyes, the appointed Grand Marshal of Patchogue’s 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, passed away suddenly on March 11. The parade will go take place as planned with his surviving family walking in his memory. The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. leads the annual parade along Main Street in Patchogue. For more details, visit patchogue.com/event/st-patricks-parade.

Sunday, March 23

Babylon Village 3rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m., Grand Marshal Keith Busch will lead the parade from Babylon Train Station to its finale at Ancient Order of Hibernians. The full parade route can be found at babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.

Ongoing Events

Brookhaven Youth Bureau Makes Prom Wishes Come True: The Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau is providing teens with an opportunity to attend prom in style, regardless of financial constraints. The Prom Boutique, located on the second floor in Brookhaven Town Hall, is outfitted as a dress shop filled with prom gowns in a broad range of styles, fashions and sizes. Students are outfitted with a gown of their choice and other accessories that are theirs to keep. There is no charge for this service and all clients are kept strictly confidential. The Prom Boutique will be open from March 10 to June 13 by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (631) 451-8011.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville at CMPAC: Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the ocean’s warm and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful; Welcome to Margaritaville, an island paradise musical experience featuring your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics! This new musical will be on the main stage at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale from March 29-April 12. Rated PG-13. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/escapetomargaritaville.