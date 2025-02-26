In Patchogue, Buffalo Wild Wings GO Cuts the Ribbon Before the Big Game

The Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening could not have arrived better. Just days before Super Bowl Sunday, Patchogue gained a new spot just in time for the biggest chicken-wing-eating day of the year.

Buffalo Wild Wings Go officially opened at 125 East Main Street on Friday, February 7, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Multiple people attended, including New York State Senator Dean Murray, Greater Patchogue Historical Society members, representatives from the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, and the new owners of the popular chain restaurant Sanjay and Neerja Jain.

The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.47 billion chicken wings were consumed during the Philadelphia Eagles’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This food edition showcases a vibrant Main Street bustling with restaurants and bars. While Buffalo Wild Wings is primarily known as a dine-in sports bar, the Patchogue location caters mainly to carryout and delivery customers. Nevertheless, the 1,200-square-foot venue can also comfortably accommodate diners on-site.

Buffalo Wild Wings is well-known for its buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals, and this franchise will honor those too. BOGO Burgers are available on Mondays, bone-in wings on Tuesdays, and boneless wings on Thursdays. They will also feature Buffalo Wild Wings’ popular menu items, including sandwich wraps, appetizers, and the full selection of chicken wings, all accompanied by Buffalo Wild Wings’ famous sauces.

Patchogue’s newest wing joint is now officially open for business, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.