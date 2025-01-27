Real Estate Roundtable: Median Prices Hit High; What Does This Mean For Long Island?

According to recent data from real estate brokerages, the median sale price on Long Island reached record highs, climbing to $700,000 in the third quarter of 2024 (excluding Long Island’s East End). What does this increase mean for buyers and sellers on South Shore Long Island?

Megan Gardner, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Signature Premier Properties

Magangardnerhomes.com • 631-255-3878

The record-high median sale price of $700,000 on Long Island (excluding the East End) reflects the South Shore’s exceptional appeal and is a favorable signal for both buyers and sellers.

First, let’s examine what makes the South Shore so exceptional. The South Shore offers unparalleled access to NYC, proximity to three major airports, and easy accessibility to the Hamptons and Montauk—truly making the world your oyster! Speaking of oysters, the South Shore’s Great South Bay is home to a burgeoning homegrown oyster industry and is the gateway to world-class beaches, such as Robert Moses and Fire Island. Many South Shore towns are also experiencing a heroic revitalization of their downtowns, featuring 5-star dining and premier shopping. This makes the South Shore one of the most desirable places to live, ensuring home values remain robust even during shifting market conditions.

For buyers, this increase signals the importance of preparation. Knowing your budget and partnering with a knowledgeable real estate agent is crucial to navigating this competitive market. While prices may seem steep, investing in a Long Island home means gaining long-term equity and stability.

For sellers, the current climate is full of opportunity. With demand outpacing supply, sellers can achieve premium prices if they adopt the right strategies. Pricing competitively, staging effectively, and working with a seasoned agent can help sellers maximize their returns and leave the closing table with more than ever before.

Ultimately, Long Island’s record prices reflect its status as a unique and resilient market, benefiting both buyers and sellers alike.

Lisa Kennedy LSA, Eric G. Ramsay Associates

lisakennedy@ericramsay.com • (631) 645-0574

As Long Island continues to be an extremely competitive market for buyers, the prices continue to climb regardless of current interest rates. What does this mean for buyers? It simply means they must continue putting their best foot forward. Many buyers remove appraisal contingencies, forgo inspections, work with the seller’s timeline and bid up their offers for the property. It’s pivotal for buyers to have a team working for them, and to note before you start looking to have a buyer agent, inspection company, mortgage representative and a strong preapproval, all with a real estate attorney they like. All of these things are part of presenting an offer, the more complete the offer is the more likely it will be accepted. Another important thing is to work with a full-time agent who can move quickly. Once you find a home, offers, inspections and contracts happen very quickly.