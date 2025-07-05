“My bikini didn’t arrive in Time for the Fourth of July!”

Whether it’s your first trip to Fire Island or you’ve been summering on the shores your whole life, forgetting something you intended to bring is inevitable. Maybe your favorite new swimsuit was meant to arrive in the mail just as you left to catch the ferry, or the thought of bringing a pair of sunglasses slipped your mind on the way out the door. There’s no need to feel devastated at the start of your trip—you can find everything you need on Fire Island! It’s still early in the season, and as I’ve been refreshing my beach bag for the year, it felt right to share my personal beach day essentials and some alternative suggestions if you find yourself in a pinch.

Towels: One of the most essential items for the beach is a towel. Jumping in the ocean is often an impulsive decision, and there have been plenty of instances where my teeth chattered all the way home, towelless and drenched. A warm, dry towel waiting for you on the shoreline can make all the difference. That towel can serve as a comfortable seat while spending time on the sand or the hard ferry benches when traveling back to the mainland. If you happen to forget yours or end up needing one, there are plenty of places to pick one up while in town—it might end up becoming your souvenir of the day, and enjoyed for years to come! In Kismet, stop by the Kismet Market or Red Wagon Emporium for a selection of fun, patterned towels from brands like Sun Bum and Billabong! In Ocean Beach, you can find a towel for purchase at nearly every boutique on Bay Walk, from Bambootique to Flair House to Kline’s (to name a few), you’ll find something to suit your needs.

Sunscreen: It’s common knowledge that you should be wearing sunscreen while taking in the rays, but sometimes we don’t deem it necessary until it’s too late. It’s never fun to suffer through a sunburn, and it’s a bummer for your beach day. Even if you thought you were too cool to protect yourself from the harsh mid-summer sun and didn’t pack sunscreen, it’s not too late to change your ways. Pick up a bottle of your favorite brand on Fire Island now. Reapply it throughout the day—your body will thank you later. The Ocean Bay Park Market offers a vast selection of Sun Bum products, ranging from baby sunscreen to after-sun lotion. The Pantry in Ocean Beach is another spot to browse skincare products, but most general stores in your community of choice should have some options to complete the task!

Cash on Hand: It’s always smart to bring extra cash when you can, and perhaps even more so on Fire Island. What if your phone dies during the day, and now your mobile app or Apple Pay won’t work? If you find yourself in a jam, there are ATMs on Fire Island in almost every community. In Cherry Grove, one is located right by the grocery store. Another is located in Kismet, near the ferry dock. There’s no need for stress while spending time here. If you’re ever in need of something, ask around and the answer should find you.

The summer necessities are readily available on Fire Island—you just have to know where to look! To avoid forgotten items on your travels, it’s convenient to keep a beach bag packed and ready to go for spontaneous bursts of sunshine.