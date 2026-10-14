CM’S The Addams Family is a Halloween Treat!

A frightfully fun way to dive into the Halloween season awaits at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway in Oakdale. Their kooky, spooky production of The Addams Family will haunt audiences through November 1.

Whether you’re familiar with the family from the classic 60s television series or the recent Netflix adaptation, Wednesday, you’ll see that same quirky dynamic take the stage in this charming musical. The cast includes well-known characters like Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Lurch, and even Cousin It! The musical-driven plot follows teenager Wednesday Addams as she discovers she’s in love with a normal human boy. The two families spend “one normal night” together at the Addams residence, where the mystery unfolds.

The named characters were fantastic, but I was especially captivated by the background ensemble, introduced as ancestors of the Addams Family. From cavemen to pirates and even a few 1920s flappers, the intricately dressed group showcased the family’s impressive lineage, tracing back to the beginning of time. Some costume pieces, including an authentic flapper hat and Gomez’s bow tie, were sourced from Paper Doll Vintage Boutique in Sayville and will be available for purchase after the show closes. This charming community collaboration lets audience members own a piece of history while supporting our local arts organizations.

Emerging from a giant tomb, the ancestors added humor to each scene, reacting dramatically to the center-stage plot. During transitional scenes, they surprised the audience with impressive footwork and expert dancing: high kicks and even a few splits caused unexpected applause.

During intermission, Marc Hollid-Ausset, CEO and President of CMPAC, spoke directly to the audience, thanking each attendee for coming to opening night. “Every person you see in the box office, showing you to your seats, getting your snacks, and even performing on stage is a volunteer,” Ausset beamed.

While the script has humorous elements written into the dialogue, the laugh can only come from the willingness of the actor to deliver it, which this production did not lose sight of. I found myself particularly tickled by Gomez’s constant self-lament about his wife and daughter contradicting his morals, portrayed by Giovanni Marine. He fully embodied the character’s spirit, and I was pleased to be in the room. Right alongside him, Amanda Mac was a spectacular vision of Morticia Addams, commanding the stage with a powerhouse voice.

Some of the kookier roles, such as Uncle Fester, played by Aidan Michael Kelly, quickly made the audience chuckle. During his solo “The Moon and Me,” the actor even played the ukulele live on stage! Every single cast member had their part and contributed to the success of this opening night.

“I hope people can take from this show that, despite our differences, underneath everything, we are all human beings looking for a place to belong, and people to love us,” Brendan Noble, CM’s Director of Marketing, shared. “I would also like to reiterate that this show is rated PG-13, so parents should use their discretion when bringing their children. While there’s nothing too over-the-top, there are definitely some innuendos, both subtle and in your face.” Noble is taking the stage himself in this production, portraying the lovable, immovable 6-foot-fifty force that is Lurch.