Dining Like a Local: An Unofficial Guide to Snacking, Sipping, and Dining on Fire Island

While visitors often come to Fire Island with a dining reservation or two in mind, locals know there’s a rhythm to eating here, one that embraces the cravings that come with a day spent under the sun. To live like a local, you have to eat like one, too!

In the mornings: Every Fire Island morning begins with a beverage. Before the sun hits its peak, locals head to their favorite spot for a cup of coffee. I personally frequent Rachel’s Restaurant & Bakery at 325 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, to pick up my giant iced latte, which I call my fuel for the day. Occasionally, I’ll indulge in a pastry from the bakery case, creating the perfect duo for a morning stroll through town. If you’re hankering for something a little more substantial, Rachel’s also offers a wide menu of breakfast items in the mornings, followed by delectable savory dishes in the afternoon and evening. Regardless of when you visit, I highly encourage ordering something sweet at the end of your meal.

Lunchtime! By midday, the sun has done its work. Hours spent splashing in the ocean and lounging like a lizard on the sand can leave you with the kind of hunger only a deli sandwich can satisfy. Luckily, nearly every Fire Island town has its own market serving made-to-order sandwiches. A local favorite, The Pantry at 1 Bay Walk Ocean Beach has always satisfied my craving for a cold-cut turkey sandwich with an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Whether dining solo or with a group, ordering a freshly made sandwich from a Fire Island deli is the swiftest way to quiet afternoon belly grumbles before getting too hot and hungry.

Cocktails: No seasoned Fire Islander makes it through the day without indulging in a few cult-classic snacks and drinks. One of the island’s most beloved traditions is the legendary Rocket Fuel. The slushy-style cocktail resembles a Piña Colada, with the quirky addition of a 151 rum floater and a maraschino cherry. CJ’s Restaurant and Bar at 479 Bay Ave., Ocean Beach, claims the title of “Home of the Rocket Fuel,” but many other establishments also offer their own spin on the island’s signature beverage. Locals have strong opinions on who has the best version of the drink, but I personally enjoy a freshly mixed Rocket Fuel over one from a self-serve dispenser any day. Regardless of where it’s from, tasting the icy pineapple-coconut treat lets my taste buds know that summer has arrived.

Sweets!: When temperatures peak, frozen snacks become a necessity rather than a splurge. If you find yourself in Ocean Beach, finding ways to satisfy your sweet tooth in the scorching sun is closer than you’d think. A stroll into Ice Castle Sweet Shop at 621 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, will make you feel like Christmas came early, with everything from homemade fudge to 30+ ice cream flavors, bubble waffles, and acai bowls! If you’re looking for something more classic, just down the street at 310 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, Scoops is serving up a similar sugary menu, featuring Hershey’s original ice cream flavors and mouth-watering toppings. You’ll never regret ordering an ice cream during the summer, but you might leave wishing you had gone back for seconds.

The Pizza: Few foods are as synonymous with Fire Island as Town Pizza’s famous cold cheese slices. The concept is surprisingly simple: cold cheese layered on a hot slice of pizza. This unique combination has earned a devoted following among locals and visitors alike, even making its way into online conversations. Many diners pair their slices with Town Pizza’s wickedly spicy boom-boom sauce, but I prefer to keep things classic and dip into ranch dressing. Part of this spot’s charm is the experience itself. Whether it’s right before the last ferry or in the middle of the afternoon, the small, cash-only shop operates exclusively as a takeout location, often drawing long lines. Locals know the strategy: send one person in to order while the rest of the group waits outside or browses nearby shops. Once you’ve placed your order, it’s not long before you’re indulging in the most famous slice on the island.

Finding the Specials: As the afternoon gives way to evening, many locals head to their favorite happy-hour spot. The sidewalks fill with signs advertising specials, such as discounted appetizers and drinks. Unlike the mainland, some of the island’s best promotions aren’t heavily advertised online. They’re found through conversations with friends or simply by being at the right place at the right time. Knowing where to go and when to arrive can turn an ordinary evening into a great deal on the island.

The secret to eating like a local on Fire Island isn’t about visiting the fanciest restaurant or ordering the most expensive meal; it’s often the opposite. Embrace the island’s rhythm and don’t be afraid to step outside your usual routine. This, too, is part of the summer experience on Fire Island.