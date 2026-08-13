A Summer Night Full of Magic and Shakespeare with the Islip Arts Council

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of William Shakespeare, right in your own neighborhood! Each summer, in addition to art classes, concerts, movie nights, and showcases, the Islip Arts Council (IAC) presents a free Shakespeare in the Park series throughout the Town of Islip. This year, a small group of actors from Studio Theatre of Long Island will enchant audiences with their production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

On August 6, the series debuted on the IAC Gallery’s back lawn at 1701 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore. The grass I’d walked past countless times before suddenly had a new purpose: it had been transformed into a makeshift outdoor theater.

Folksy, medieval-inspired tunes filled the air as audience members settled into their lawn chairs and blankets, marking a subtle transition from reality into Shakespeare’s mythical comedy world. Chairs were available, courtesy of the IAC. Nearby, members of the stage crew put the finishing touches on the handmade set pieces. A large crescent moon decoration wavered in the wind, ultimately causing a brief 15-minute delay in the show before the team found a solution.

The actors and creative team persevered through the evening’s unexpected challenges, from the steady breeze to occasional interruptions by passing drivers. With only a few microphones around the makeshift stage, the actors had to project their voices and embrace the larger-than-life style that characterized Shakespearean performances in their earliest days. They used their bodies fully, occasionally falling dramatically to the ground, leaving a few grass stains on the new costumes. A small price to pay for a fully committed performance.

This theatrical style is especially fitting for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, where the language itself helps distinguish the characters and their worlds. Shakespeare’s dialogue is highly intentional: members of the nobility often speak in iambic pentameter, creating a rhythmic, almost sing-song delivery, while magical creatures and comedic characters tend to speak in a more relaxed style. These differences help audiences navigate the play’s many intersecting storylines.

Although the performance may have benefited from additional microphones, the cast maintained an impressive pace and kept the story moving. Shakespeare’s language can sometimes feel intimidating or difficult to follow, especially for those unfamiliar with his works, but these actors made the complex speech accessible to every audience member.

The costumes further transported the audience from the everyday world into the enchanted forest. Some actors wore flower-covered headpieces, while Puck, in particular, appeared as a quirky, mischievous fairy in a playful dress and cape. Hermia and Helena, two sisters, wore identical dresses, a playful touch that reflected their dynamic.

Each audience member received a small program featuring the cast, a synopsis of the play, and a few words from the show’s director, Sam Everett. In her message, Everett encouraged audiences to embrace the experience, writing, “Let yourself get swept into the magic and madness, the heart and humanity.”