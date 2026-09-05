“Rocky: The Musical” Makes Long Island Premiere at CM Performing Arts Center

On August 22, the CM Performing Arts Center (CMPAC) at 931 Montauk Highway in Oakdale celebrated the opening night of Rocky: The Musical. After a brief Broadway run in 2014, Rocky: The Musical was rarely staged; this is the first time Long Island audiences can experience the story in their own neighborhood.

Fifty years ago, the original Rocky film captivated audiences with its ultimate underdog story. Rocky Balboa became an enduring pop-culture figure, even earning a statue in Philadelphia, where the story unfolds. Though the character is fictional, taking on Sylvester Stallone’s iconic role is no easy feat—especially when the actor must also bring Rocky to life through song.

With a book by Thomas Meehan and Sylvester Stallone, the stage production brings the familiar story to life in a new format, placing greater emphasis on Rocky and Adrian’s relationship while preserving the heart of the original film. CM’s cast includes local actors Rich Giordano as Rocky, Quentin Thompson as Apollo Creed, Samantha Hayes as Adrian, and Tiana Himmel as Gloria.

Excitement surrounding opening night was evident even before the curtain rose. Audiences waited outside the theater for nearly an hour; some carried floral bouquets for the cast. Marc Hollid-Ausset, CMPAC’s CEO and president, stood at the door, smiling and greeting guests alongside his family.

CM’s adaptation, directed by Anthony Arpino, was a dynamic showcase of the local theater’s capabilities. Elaborate set pieces swept onstage for each scene, including Rocky’s apartment, Adrian’s pet shop job, and ultimately the arena. A live band kept the production moving with energy and rhythm, something that can’t be replicated by simply pressing play on backing tracks. The overall scale and ambition made the production feel larger than a typical community-theater show. At times, it felt remarkably close to Broadway.

When recalling Rocky Balboa’s story, his iconic run through Philadelphia is arguably the most memorable moment. Rather than recreating the entire city onstage, the production used large LED screens behind the actors to show Rocky’s jog through the industrial streets, culminating at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps. The ensemble sang “Eye of the Tiger,” at first in unison and gradually expanding into richer harmonies, until the sequence concluded with Rocky striking his famous pose. It was a monumental moment that successfully bridged the beloved film and its live stage adaptation.

The final scene’s boxing match offered another impressive display of theatrical spectacle. When Rocky and his opponent, Apollo Creed, entered the arena, the actors emerged from behind the audience and walked through the rows of seats toward the stage. Lights flashed around them as a cameraman followed closely, recreating the excitement of a real boxing entrance. The audience hollered, and screens projected the cameraman’s footage, fully immersing the crowd in this world.

A rather large boxing ring was rolled onto the stage, solidifying the illusion of a live match. From a set-design perspective, the structure had to undergo extensive testing to ensure it was both structurally sound and safe for the actors to wrestle on. I was particularly impressed when the entire cast stepped into the ring to take their bows. With nearly 20 actors standing together on the platform, it was an unexpected demonstration of how carefully the set had been created. The fight choreography was equally impressive. Actors executed each movement with precision, even during the slow-motion knockout sequences.

The opening-night grandeur extended beyond the performance itself. CM’s VIP Experience truly makes you feel like you’re seeing a show in luxury. Each guest gets a private table, a snack bento box, and a complimentary beverage. If you’re an avid theatergoer, this is a fantastic subscription that guarantees every performance is experienced in style.

During intermission, Hollid-Ausset took a moment to thank guests for coming and to acknowledge that every person in the cast and staff is a volunteer; their dedication to the arts is remarkable. An autographed poster from the original cast was auctioned off in a live-auction-style event, adding another burst of energy to the theater. The 50/50 raffle winner went home with $285, while the two highest bidders for the poster—each offering $270—were surprised to learn that two signed copies were available. Both ultimately went home with their prizes.

For tickets and additional information, visit CMPAC’s virtual box office at cmpac.com.