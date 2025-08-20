Paper Doll’s Second Life: A Vintage Revival

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Paper Doll Vintage Boutique has triumphantly reopened at a brand-new location! After last fall’s devastating fire on Main Street that destroyed the original storefront, owner Dominique Maciejka has been steadily rebuilding on Railroad Avenue in Sayville.

What started as a young girl antiquing with her mother has since grown into an island-wide sensation. For years, Paper Doll has been a staple in town, even supplying costumes for hit shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, A24 films, Hulu projects, and more. Big names like Michael Kors count themselves among the boutique’s loyal clients.

The tragedy struck in October 2024, when a fire sparked during construction at the former Café Joelle and spread to seven neighboring businesses, engulfing Paper Doll’s entire storefront, inventory, and basement filled with thousands of vintage pieces.

“I looked in the window that was like papered up before, and it’s just a fish tank of flames. The flames were filling the window, and I’m like, Jell-O, shaking,” Maciejka recalled.

At first, she had no idea how to begin again, but the Sayville community refused to let Paper Doll disappear.

“Caitlin Collins from By a Thread, a local seamstress, let us store stuff, meet, and clean at her place. She’s the seamstress who’s now helped make the curtains for our fitting room, and she helped make this big jewelry box that we have in the store as well,” Maciejka shared. “The community really came together. The Sayville Chamber of Commerce organized a fundraiser where they raised $15,000 for each business that was affected by the fires.”

The generosity didn’t stop there. Fundraiser concerts were organized, free spaces were offered to sell clothing, and meals were delivered without Maciejka even asking! The outpouring of love and loyalty reminded her just how deeply the community wanted to see Paper Doll thrive again. After months of searching, an unlikely opportunity presented itself: a small gray office space directly across from the Sayville Movie Theater. Though modest in size, it became the foundation for Paper Doll’s rebirth.

Step inside today and you’re transported into a colorful, eccentric wonderland of vintage treasures. Jewelry sparkles from intricate displays in the storefront, pulling you in for a closer look. Behind the counter, smiling ear to ear, stand Dominique Maciejka and her partner in crime, Amanda Reilly—two fierce women who, after a year of uncertainty, are finally sharing their vision with the public.

Every detail of the new shop has been reimagined in recent months. The wallpaper behind the vintage cash register was created from drawings by Reilly, filled with symbols that nod to the shop’s story: two men dancing for Fire Island and a phoenix representing Paper Doll’s rise from the ashes. Interior designer Ricky Saetta (@ricky.teevee) also lent his expertise, transforming the once plain office into an immersive vintage emporium. On opening day, crowds pressed shoulder-to-shoulder, trying to take in every corner of the dazzling space.

The boutique’s racks are neatly arranged by decade, each garment carrying significant history. A vintage TV tucked into the front corner of the store plays black-and-white shows, enhancing the nostalgic atmosphere. Towards the back, an accessory oasis awaits, overflowing with belts, brooches, designer shoes, handbags, and scarves. Each piece has been carefully selected, reflecting the owner’s taste for timeless fashion. This shop is more than a resale location; it’s a place to connect, linger, and escape into the past.

“When I was 13, I found a Chanel skirt at a thrift store, and I remembered seeing Chanel in my sister’s magazines. eBay had just come out, so I posted it to try to sell it, and it was my first eBay sale for about $40, which was a fortune to me as a 13-year-old,” Maciejka said, remembering how her love for vintage began. Now, her impressive storefront displays similar designer logos in neat rows.

The grand reopening on August 16 celebrated that journey with a festive backyard party! Guests enjoyed cakes and brownies from Cakes by Krissy, posed in front of the Paper Doll step-and-repeat, and danced to DJ-spun tunes. Later in the day, a screening of Clueless was held at the Sayville Movie Theater. A fitting celebration for a shop that has truly risen, once again, to shine at the heart of Sayville. Visit the shop for yourself to feel the ambiance, and visit @paperdollvintage on Instagram to learn about poetry readings, artist meetups, and more creative encounters at the new storefront!