Summer in August: Things To Do this Weekend and the Week Ahead Along the Great South Bay and on Fire Island

Kawaii Art Workshop

Saturday, August 8 (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.)

Kids can explore the playful world of Kawaii art during a beginner-friendly workshop hosted by the Islip Arts Council on Saturday, August 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The one-hour class will introduce young artists to the fundamentals of Kawaii-style drawing, including color, shapes, shading, and technique. Students will learn how to create adorable Kawaii-style animals and objects while building the skills needed for further study of the art form. The class costs $25 and will take place at the Islip Arts Council’s Offices & Gallery at South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Meadow Croft After Dark

Saturday, August 8 (6–8 p.m.)

Diane Schwindt is the resident cook at the Ketcham Inn in Center Moriches. She focuses on different areas of Colonial Life. Diane will be teaching and lecturing within our carriage house about how taverns were vital to a community. She will be showing different tools and materials that were authentic to the time. Come with your appetite since Diane will be sharing samples of the famous George Washington cake as well as honey mead. Space is limited; we will be selling only thirty tickets. The cost is $35 per person. More information and the link to the ticket sales will be in the August newsletter. Diane has been featured in the magazine Edible, as well as in Newsday and on News12. She is a wealth of knowledge and will be leaving time for questions and answers. Signature Drink of the Evening: Gin Rickey. Enjoy a refreshing drink that dates back to the 1900s. While originally made with bourbon or whiskey, it received its name after gin was being made in bathtubs during Prohibition, which made it easier to come by. A gin Rickey starts with nice cold gin, followed by some citrusy lime juice, and topped off with club soda. A lime garnish will finish it off! Non-alcoholic drinks will also be served.

Ocean Beach Outdoor Fine Arts & Crafts Show

Saturday, August 8 (10 a.m.–5 p.m.) and Sunday, August 9 (10 a.m.–3:45 p.m.)

The Annual Ocean Beach Outdoor Fine Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Aug. 8- 9, 2026, in Ocean Beach, NY. The two-day show features exhibitors from Fire Island and neighboring communities. Exhibitors include painters, sculptors, jewelers, potters, and more.

Sayville Summer Fest

August 7 (5-10 p.m.); August 8–9 (11 a.m.–10 p.m.)

The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce Presents the Annual Sayville Summer Fest. Taking Place Friday August 7 through Sunday, August 9, it’s a weekend of live entertainment, rides, crafts, and food. There will be beer and wine tasting, as well as the Hon John Cohalan Summerfest 4 Mile Run on Saturday, August 8, and a Classic Car Show on Sunday August, 9. You won’t want to miss this classic family fun!

Dirty Sock 10k

Sunday, August 9 (8 a.m.)

The Dirty Sock Run is part of the USATF Long Island Track and Field Cross Country Series and is one of the few 10K races on the Island. Our run is more than just a race. Besides giving runners a chance to compete and have fun, the Run raises desperately needed funds for local food pantries and soup kitchens. Complimentary beer & snacks will be provided to all race participants with a race BIB entry. First 500 runners are guaranteed socks! It will be a great time for all participants and spectators. Proceeds from the Race are going to the Babylon Rotary Foundation(501c3) to help support local Food Pantries and Soup Kitchens. You can visit BabylonRotary.com for more information. Thank you for your support!

Islip Summer Concert Series: Buddy Merriam

Sunday, August 9 (2 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the 2026 Free Summer Concert Series as part of their Free Summer Arts in the Parks. Every Sunday at 2 p.m. through July and August, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum State Park’s Lower Carriage House will host the concerts, featuring a new band every week. This week’s performance will be by Buddy Merriam, playing bluegrass music. Come spend a Sunday afternoon at the beautiful Bayard Cutting Arboretum, where live music takes place at the Lower Carriage House overlooking Connetquot River. Be sure to bring your own chair! Parking fee is in effect.

Monday Night Book Bingo

Monday, August 10 (7-7:45 p.m.)

Join the Saltaire Library, 105 Broadway Ave., Saltaire, for weekly Monday Night Book Bingo, a treasured tradition in the town. The event combines the excitement of Bingo with the joy of reading, bringing together the little minds of Saltaire. Each Bingo features three lively rounds of play, and every child has the chance to win a brand-new book to take home and keep! This exciting game is fun for all ages and a great way to be part of the Fire Island community. Cost at the time of registration: $20 per class. Bingo will occur weekly on Mondays from July 6 through August 24. For more details, visit saltairerecreation.com/library.

Davis Park Storytimes

Tuesday, August 11 (11 a.m.- Noon)

Take a break from the beach and join the Patchogue-Medford Library on the boardwalk for a splashy family storytime in the shade! No registration necessary.

Islip Brown Bag Concert Series: The Karpenteers

Tuesday, August 11 (Noon–2 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council is hosting the 2026 Free Brown Bag Concert Series as part of their Free Summer Arts in the Parks. The concerts will take place Tuesdays through mid-July to mid-August, at 12pm in the Bay Shore Band Shell. This week’s band is the Karpenteers, playing the best of the Carpenters, 70s rock, pop, and country. Bring a lunch and enjoy the music!

BBPHA Historic Boat Tour

Tuesday, August 11 (7–10 p.m.)

The Great South Bay is not only a beautiful part of our community, but it has amazing homes and landmarks located on the bay as well as a tremendous history to share! This year’s Bayport-Bluepoint Heritage Association’s (BBPHA) historic boat cruise will share the history of the Great South Bay and the communities located there. They will set sail under a full moon on August 11th, 2026, from the Sayville Ferry dock. With the sun setting, we will cruise out to the bay as local Historian Frank Giebfried will provide a guided tour, and then the ferry will cruise back to the Brown’s River ferry dock under a beautiful full moon. For more information, visit https://bayportbluepointheritage.org/.

Alive After 5

Thursday, August 13 (5–9 p.m.)

Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five summertime street fair returns for its 25th year, lighting up downtown Patchogue from 5-9 p.m. Drawing thousands of visitors each night, this exciting festival offers something for everyone to enjoy! Outdoor dining, live music, 120+ vendors, and more await! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit patchogue.com/alive-after-five.

Shakespeare in the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Thursday, August 13 (6 p.m.)

Islip Arts Council and Studio Theater of Long Island Shakespeare Troupe present A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a comedy by William Shakespeare as part of Islip Arts Council’s Free Summer Arts In The Parks. The showing will take place at the Long Island Maritime Museum in West Sayville. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedy play written by William Shakespeare between the years 1594 to 1596. The play is set in Athens, and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and widely performed plays.

Adult Author Event with Iman Hariri-Kia

Friday, August 14 (7–8 p.m.)

Join the Saltaire Library for a special program featuring Iman Hariri-Kia, a New York City-based writer and award-winning journalist whose work explores topics like relationships, identity, and growing up. Recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, her writing has appeared in major publications including Vogue, The Cut, Harper’s Bazaar, and Cosmopolitan. She’s also the bestselling author of A Hundred Other Girls and The Most Famous Girl in the World. She will be discussing her book Female Fantasy. Registration is free and can be done at the following link as the date gets closer www.saltairerecreation.com/library/.

A Fragile Paradise Film Review

Friday, August 14 (9–10 p.m.)

Come to the Ocean Beach Community House on Friday, August 14 at 9:00 p.m. to see A Fragile Paradise, a film by Eliza Mitnick. A Fragile Paradise is a meditative documentary set on Fire Island, told through caretakers whose lives are shaped by a fragile barrier island. There will be a Q&A to follow the film.

Sayville International Film Festival

Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16 (10 a.m.–11 p.m.)

The inaugural Sayville International Film Festival will bring four days of screenings, industry programming and awards events to Sayville this August, with hometown film and television veterans Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart set to receive the festival’s first Vanguard Legacy Award. The festival is scheduled for Aug. 13 through Aug. 16 at venues including the Sayville Movie Theater and CM Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more information, visit sayvilleinternaitonalfilmfestival.com.

Pieces of Us

Saturdays and Sundays through August 16 (Noon–4 p.m.)

In August, the BAFFA Art Gallery presents “Pieces of Us” by collage artists Diane Aliberti and Pamela Harris. This is a “collaborative exhibit that celebrates the art of connection through collage”. The exhibit can be seen at the Gallery on weekends, August 1,2,8,9,15, and 16, from Noon to 4 p.m., with an artists’ reception on August 2nd from 2-4 p.m. For additional information about the exhibition: www.baffa.org

Shark Shack

Thursdays and Saturdays through September 26 (9 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Sharks are one of the most diverse groups of animals on the planet, but also one of the most feared. With over 500 species of sharks, patrons will learn that this group of fish is full of diversity. The goal of the NY State Parks Shark Shack is to educate the public on the shark species of NY, expose the public to other marine life in our waters & offer public safety guidance when it comes to shark interactions. Come experience this pop-up display full of shark-related items and turn any fear into fascination! Held at Robert Moses Field 5, weather permitting.

“Recreate a Masterpiece” Exhibit and Photo Contest

Through November 30 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

Make art come alive with your family and friends at the Long Island Maritime Museum! Recreate the painting Washington Crossing the Delaware in our life-size exhibit for your chance to win a private charter sail on oyster sloop Priscilla! Strike a pose, snap a pic, and enter it in our photo contest. We’ve got the costumes. You relive the history! The exhibit is open for group photos on a first-come, first-served basis on Mondays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free with admission. Don’t forget to allow time to explore the rest of the museum!

Find more events by referring to our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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