As August Turns Into September: What To Do This Weekend and the Week Ahead on Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay

Friday, August 28 (7 p.m.)

Lilacs & Roses: Book Signing and Poetry Reading

The Babylon Village Historical Society and the Babylon Village Arts Council invite you to an evening of poetry, inspiration, and celebration at the Babylon Village Museum, 117 W Main St., Babylon. Local published poets Cheryl Babirad and Christie Leigh Babirad will read poems aloud and chat with participants. Join the community’s creative side at this fun evening event! This event is FREE and open to all! For details, visit babylonvillagehistoricalsociety.org .

Saturday, Aug. 29 (9 a.m.)

Ocean Bay Park Sand Sculpture Challenge

Ocean Bay Park Community Events will host its First Annual Sand Sculpture Challenge in Ocean Bay Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local OBP Master Sand Sculptor Tim O’Keefe will build alongside all participants, offering guidance and serving as an expert competitor. Household tools are welcome, including shovels, spatulas, plastic bowls, funnels, and buckets. Everyone is welcome to join the competition! Bring your own chairs and umbrellas. For details, contact obpcommunityfun@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 29 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

NY State Parks Shark Shack

Sharks are an extremely diverse group of animals on the planet, yet they’re also among the most feared. In this hands-on program at Robert Moses Field 5, near the playground (weather permitting), patrons will learn that this group of fish is full of diversity! The Shark Shack is meant to educate the public about the shark species native to New York, while also introducing other marine life in our waters and how to safely navigate a shark interaction. Experience the pop-up display full of shark-related items, turning what once was fear into fascination! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/visit/events/ny-state-parks-shark-shack .

Saturday, Aug. 29 (1 p.m.)

Steve Eing Sandpiper Children’s Race

The annual Steve Eing Sandpiper Run welcomes children ages 4-14 to participate in an exciting race in Ocean Beach, Fire Island. A $20 cash entry fee grants access to the race, special prizes, and a chance to win a medal! Only 130 applicants will be accepted, so don’t delay! For advance registration, visit the Ocean Beach Village Hall at 315 Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach.

Saturday, Aug. 29 (7:30 p.m.)

Outdoor Dock Concert

The Ocean Beach Community Fund invites you to an outdoor concert on the ferry dock in Ocean Beach, starting at 7:30 p.m. Catch live music from NOIZ as you dance the night away. You won’t want to miss this exciting summertime evening with friends and family in the heart of Fire Island. This event is FREE to attend.

Sunday, Aug. 30 (10:30 a.m.)

Finding Nemo:

LAST PERFORMANCE

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical is a new stage version of the beloved 2003 Pixar film, designed specifically for young audiences. The musical follows Marlin, an anxious clownfish living in the Great Barrier Reef, after his beloved son, Nemo, goes missing. With the help of lovable characters like the optimistic Dory and the laid-back sea turtle, Crush, Marlin and Nemo overcome their fears to find each other. Catch the stage musical at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main St., Babylon, with showtimes through Aug. 30. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com/disneysfindingnemojr .

Sunday, Aug. 30 (2 p.m.)

Art Walk East Islip

The Islip Arts Council invites you to Art Walk East Islip, a day when the streets of the South Shore come alive with color, music, and creativity. Art Walk will be held in Downtown East Islip from 2 to 6 p.m. Local talent, combined with exquisite food and drink, makes for a creative celebration of culture in East Islip. Enjoy browsing intricate art pieces, participating in group art projects, and meeting new friends! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit isliparts.org .

Sunday, Aug. 30 (7 p.m.)

Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Screening

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Little Shop of Horrors with a screening of the original film at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E Main St., Patchogue. Hosted by the original Audrey, Ellen Greene, this is a rare opportunity to see the woman who originated the role in the stage musical and has continued to star in the film adaptation. An exclusive meet-and-greet package featuring signed memorabilia and photo-ops will be available for purchase. For tickets and special VIP packages, visit patchoguetheatre.org .

Monday, Aug. 31 (7-7:45 p.m.)

Monday Night Book Bingo

Join the Saltaire Library, 105 Broadway Ave., Saltaire, for weekly Monday Night Book Bingo, a treasured tradition in the town. The event combines the excitement of Bingo with the joy of reading, bringing together the little minds of Saltaire. Each Bingo features three lively rounds of play, and every child has the chance to win a brand-new book to take home and keep! This exciting game is fun for all ages and a great way to be part of the Fire Island community. Cost at the time of registration: $20 per class. Bingo will occur weekly on Mondays from July 6 through Aug. 24. For more details, visit saltairerecreation.com/library .

Tuesday, Sept 1 (11 a.m.)

Tuesday Davis Park Storytimes

The Patchogue-Medford Library welcomes families with little ones to Davis Park Storytime on the boardwalk at Davis Park, Fire Island. Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., take a break from the beach and head to the boardwalk for a splashy storytime in the shade! No registration or fee required; just come down for an exciting story! For details, visit pmlib.libnet.info .

Thursday, Sept. 3 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

NY State Parks Shark Shack

Sharks are an extremely diverse group of animals on the planet, yet they’re also among the most feared. In this hands-on program at Robert Moses Field 5, near the playground (weather permitting), patrons will learn that this group of fish is full of diversity! The Shark Shack is meant to educate the public about the shark species native to New York, while also introducing other marine life in our waters and how to safely navigate a shark interaction. Experience the pop-up display full of shark-related items, turning what once was fear into fascination! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/visit/events/ny-state-parks-shark-shack .

Thursday, Sept. 3 (7 p.m.)

Ocean Beach Recreation Comedy Night

Ocean Beach Recreation is proud to present a night of comedy fun with Jessica Kirson, an American stand-up comedian known for her regular performances in New York City. Spend the night laughing with friends and family at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Tickets range from general admission to VIP tables. For ticket purchasing and more information, please contact chrisbrahe23@gmail.com .

Thursdays–Sundays through September 13 (11 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Dahlia Inspirations

Founded to encourage, educate, and inspire women artists, Women Sharing Art, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering artistic growth and bringing art to the community through exhibitions, educational programs, demonstrations, workshops, and outreach initiatives. This exhibition brings together the work of talented Long Island women artists across a wide range of media, including painting, mosaics, photography, fiber, glass, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, and mixed media. Set within the beautiful surroundings of Bayard Cutting Arboretum, the exhibition creates a natural dialogue between art and landscape. While some artists depict the dahlia itself, others draw inspiration from its brilliant colors, graceful forms, resilience, and seasonal beauty to explore themes of growth, joy, transformation, and imagination. Together, the works reflect the diversity, creativity, and artistic vision that define the members of Women Sharing Art, Inc.

Through November 30 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

“Recreate a Masterpiece” Exhibit and Photo Contest

Make art come alive with your family and friends at the Long Island Maritime Museum! Recreate: Take a photo in our life-size exhibit featuring Washington Crossing the Delaware for your chance to win a private charter sail on the oyster sloop Priscilla! Strike a pose, snap a pic, and enter it in our photo contest. We’ve got the costumes. You relive the history! The exhibit is open for group photos on a first-come, first-served basis Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Free with admission. Don’t forget to allow time to explore the rest of the museum!

Find more events by referring to our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

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