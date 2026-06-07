Xavier Alcequiez: Taking the Reins at Top of the Bay Birstro in Cherry Grove

Situated across from the Cherry Grove dock, Top of the Bay Bistro on Fire Island offers stunning views of the Great South Bay—along with an exceptional American Nouveau menu, fabulous cocktails, and live entertainment weekly. This summer, Executive Chef Xavier Alcequiez has taken full rein of the establishment, with former proprietor Ron King remaining behind the scenes and discreetly supporting Alcequiez and the team in any way he can.

King’s belief and admiration for Alcequiez are palpable, as he praises his joyful spirit and competence in masterminding the restaurant.

“The way he runs the kitchen is phenomenal,” King said. “Xavier is such an honest, hard worker, a real team player. He brings so much positive energy. There’s always laughter, chatter, and even dancing. He’s extremely talented, always bringing in fresh ideas and recipes. Everyone loves him.”

Here we catch up with Alcequiez about his role at the helm of this popular Fire Island bistro.

Fire Island News (FIN): When did you know you wanted to be a chef?

Xavier Alcequiez (XA): My passion for cooking began at a very young age. Since my grandmother owned a pastry shop and my parents ran a restaurant, I was always involved in the culinary industry, observing everything since I was a little boy. However, the definitive moment came when I realized that food is much more than just sustenance; it is a way to create memories and bring people together. I was captivated by the energy of the kitchen, the creativity involved in balancing flavors, and the instant satisfaction of seeing a customer smile after their first bite. That is when I knew that being behind a stove was not just a career choice, but a true calling.

FIN: Who influenced you the most in the kitchen?

XA: I have been fortunate enough to learn from great mentors and colleagues throughout my career, but my biggest influences come from two different worlds. On one hand, the traditional, soulful cooking I grew up with taught me to respect ingredients and cook with intuition. On the other hand, the professional chefs I worked with — and others who inspire me — instilled in me the discipline, precision, and high standards that a top-tier kitchen demands. It is a perfect blend of family heritage and professional rigor.

FIN: I know you have climbed the ranks to get where you are today. What exactly was the journey?

XA: It has been a journey of hard work, sacrifice, discipline, perseverance, and continuous learning for over 17 years. Like many in this industry, I started from the bottom, washing dishes at Jumping Jack restaurant. Later, I started at Top of the Bay Bistro, among other restaurants in Long Island, Philadelphia, and Manhattan, prepping ingredients and absorbing everything happening around me. I worked my way through every single station in the kitchen, from line cook to sous chef, until finally taking the helm. Every stage taught me a vital lesson about teamwork, kitchen logistics, and resilience. Reaching this point as the owner and leading the team at Top of the Bay Bistro is a dream come true, built on years of dedication.

FIN: What are your specialties? What do you enjoy cooking most?

XA: I deeply enjoy working with premium meats and fresh seafood, creating dishes that balance rich, deep flavors with fresh accents.

However, I do not have one specific specialty or something I enjoy cooking more than anything else, because I view gastronomy in a particular way: to me, every single dish I create in the kitchen is a unique project to which I dedicate all my passion, commitment, and attention to detail.

Among my absolute favorites to prepare are high-end cuts, such as dry-aged steaks and short ribs with a cacao and red wine reduction. I also love the simplicity and elegance of Mediterranean fish, like whole bream and branzino, where the quality of the product truly shines. For me, cooking is about taking exceptional seasonal ingredients and elevating them through technique.

FIN: Any changes coming this year with you at the helm?

XA: Yes, absolutely. Taking control of Top of the Bay Bistro is an exciting new chapter. This season, our guests will experience a more refined culinary vision: we are introducing new signature dishes, expanding our selection of high-end meats and fresh seafood, and carefully curating a world-class wine list to complement the menu. We have also optimized our operations and integrated new technology to ensure that the service is just as seamless and memorable as the food. We want to honor what people already love about this place, while raising the bar for the entire dining experience.

Top of the Bay is located at 1 Dock Walk in Cherry Grove and is open Wednesday through Monday, beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations are strongly advised. Visit topofthebaycherrygrove.com for more information or call 631-597-6128.