Fire Island Follies: Thursday Nights at Island Mermaid

Thursday nights have become Saturday nights in Ocean Beach thanks to the Island Mermaid and Fire Island Follies.

Bringing the campy performance artistry of burlesque to The Island Mermaid, The Fire Island Follies have been nothing short of wonderful in their weekly variety show.

Each Thursday, Lil’ Miss Lixx, also known as Paige Walter, seductively entertains crowds through elaborate choreography and intricate handmade costumes. After securing the crown at the first Miss Isle of Fire Competition in 2021, she now performs regularly in Ocean Beach and recruits different performers to share the stage at each show.

After dining service ended, nearly every table beneath the white plastic tent was occupied in anticipation of the raunchy shenanigans. Restaurant owner Scott Hirsch sat perched on a barstool, enjoying the success of his business decision. “Thursdays are the new Saturdays at The Island Mermaid,” said Hirsch.

The Follies are a unique type of experience for Fire Island, as most nights include live musicians or DJs.

“The audience has never seen a burlesque show, and it’s such a joy to get such visceral and genuine reactions,” Walter shared. “It’s a true ‘live theatre’ moment for the crowd and the performers! No energy exchange can happen like this while you are staring at your phone.”

Spectators were especially enamored with Walter’s balloon costume, in which she strategically popped each in tune with the soundtrack- a playful addition to her performance. She typically takes inspiration from classic “golden era” burlesque costumes and showgirl looks from old Vegas nightclubs. It was insane to see how quickly she could change between numbers.

The headliners for the July 25 show included Puss ‘n Boots and The Maine Attraction, two performers based in New York City and friends of Walter. The two impressive ladies brought an unreal energy to the table––it has to be seen in person to experience it fully.

“I’m really grateful for all the support from the community. It’s been so fun and rewarding to share my art and my love of burlesque with this special beach town,” Walter beamed. “Seeing familiar faces and people from all walks of life join us week after week in the audience is truly the best feeling.”

Fun burlesque nights will continue at The Island Mermaid through September, and you don’t want to miss this exciting show!