The First Long Island Seafood Trail has been Announced

The Long Island Seafood Trail has been launched through New York State Governor Kathy Hochul’s Blue Food Transformation Initiative. It runs from Salt & Barrel in Bay Shore to Inlet Seafood Dock & Restaurant in Montauk, with many notable stops in between.

Long Island Indigenous peoples like the Unkechaug, Shinnecock, and Montaukett tribes relied heavily on harvesting fish and shellfish from the local waterways. To this day, seafood remains a large part of the Long Islander diet. This “trail” is not physical but a digital guide highlighting local seafood restaurants and oyster farms. The seafood establishment must meet specific criteria to qualify for placement on the trail, with the serving and selling of fish or shellfish that are from the local waters of Long Island, both wild-caught or farm-raised.

This trail has been designed to help drive business and tourism to these places that are making a concentrated effort to remain loyal to Long Island’s vital fishing industry.

The idea was first proposed in the Governor’s 2024 State of the State address and developed over the past year.

According to the Governor’s office, its mission is to “reinvigorate New York’s aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries and strengthen local food systems” to support Long Island’s fishing economy.

Last summer, Hochul gave $10 million to the Town of Islip to help establish the Regional Shellfish Hatchery.

“Long Island’s aquaculture and seafood industries are vital to New York’s agricultural economy- they create jobs, support a healthy environment, and provide New Yorkers with fresh, nutritious seafood,” the Governor stated. “The Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trails highlight the amazing fish and shellfish harvested locally, showcase our outstanding small businesses, and attract more visitors to this incredible region.”

This project results from the combined efforts of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County (CCE), the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSDAGM), state and local officials, and participating small businesses.

A ceremony to commence the trail’s opening took place on March 19 at The Snapper Inn in Oakdale. The Inn is one of the 20 businesses listed on the digital trail, which is accessible through its own dedicated and interactive website. The CCE’s Marine Program and NYSDAGM designed and launched it. A digital app for the Trail is currently in the works and is expected to launch in both IOS and Android app stores.

“The app will guide customers to Long Island establishments where they can enjoy a fine local seafood meal, pick up a variety of oysters for a local oyster tasting, take out a quick seafood lunch, or filets from a local seafood shop to prepare a fish dinner at home,” according to the site.

A trail for the North Shore of Long Island, running from Oyster Bay to Greenport, is still in development and is expected to be released within the next few months.

“Long Island’s seafood industry isn’t just a key part of our local economy; it’s part of who we are,” said District 7 NYS Assemblymember Jarett Gandolfo. “From family-owned restaurants to hardworking fishermen, so many livelihoods depend on a thriving aquaculture community.”

This launch includes $5 million in funding to help bolster marine agriculture and promote a healthy natural environment. Focusing on promoting local businesses and the environment benefits everyone. For those who love dining at seafood restaurants during the summer on Long Island, this trail will keep you in “the know” while helping local businesses and the environment thrive and stay healthy.

To learn more about the Long Island Seafood Trail, visit localfish.org/seafood-trail.

Restaurants and fish markets can also visit localfish.org to learn more about being part of the initiative.