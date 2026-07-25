The Last Week of July: Things To Do this Weekend and the Week Ahead Around Fire Island and Along the Great South Bay

It the last week of July , and summer is in full swing across Long Island, and the week ahead is packed with ways to soak up the season. From waterfront concerts and lively street festivals to family-friendly movie nights, comedy shows, and cherished community traditions, there’s no shortage of reasons to get out and explore from July 25–31.

Great South Bay Music Festival

Through Sunday, July 26

Long Island’s coveted summertime music festival is back and better than ever at Shorefront Park in Patchogue. The Great South Bay Music Festival invites you to four incredible days of live music, waterfront views, and unforgettable memories. This year’s lineup features stellar performances by Sublime, Gov’t Mule, Common Kings, The Ries Brothers, and dozens more! For tickets and the full lineup, visit greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

Ocean Beach Comedy Night

Saturday, July 25 (8 p.m.)

Ocean Beach Recreation is proud to present a night of comedy at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, from 8-10 p.m. Come spend the night laughing until your ribs hurt as Jared Freid one of comedy’s rising stars, shares his takes on dating, relationships, and modern adulthood. His Netflix special, 37 & Single, premiered to rave reviews, cementing his reputation as one of the most relatable comedy voices. For VIP tables and more information, contact chrisbrahe23@gmail.com.

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk

Sunday, July 26 (9:30 a.m.)

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries forward a legacy of courage and heroism. The 5K Run/Walk will be held in Ocean Beach, Fire Island, with registration at The SandBar, 470 Bay Walk, at 9:30 a.m. Built on the mantra “While we have time, Let Us Do Good,” the foundation supports our nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families. To register or donate, visit runwalkfireisland.t2t.org.

Movie in the Park: “Elio” (PG)

Monday, July 27 (6:30 p.m.)

The Town of Islip’s Summer Fun Series has just begun! Sponsored by Catholic Health, everyone is invited to a FREE movie night at Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Sayville. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins after dark! Enjoy snacks, time with friends, and a screening of the cheerful animated film Elio (PG). Food trucks, an ice cream truck, and other vendors will offer snacks and goodies for purchase. You won’t want to miss this fun summertime evening! For more information, visit @thetownofislip on Instagram.

Alive by the Bay

Tuesday, July 28 (5 p.m.)

Alive by the Bay, the locals’ favorite summertime street festival, returns for another stellar year of music and groovin’ on Bay Shore Main St. From 5-9 p.m., Main Street is closed to traffic and replaced with unique vendor booths, delectable food trucks, drink specials at local restaurants, and four spectacular bands shredding on four different stages at once. As you walk down, you’ll hear an array of genres serenading the street. This event is FREE to attend. For more details, visit @alivebythebaybayshore on Instagram.

Concert in the Park: Foreign Journey

Wednesday, July 29 (5 p.m.)

The Town of Islip’s Summer Fun Series is bringing music all summer long! Sponsored by Catholic Health, everyone is invited to a FREE concert in the park at Gull Haven Golf Course, 1 Gull Haven Dr., Central Islip. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Groove to the beat as Foreign Journey covers songs by classic bands like Journey and Foreigner. Food trucks, an ice cream truck, and other vendors will offer snacks and goodies for purchase. You won’t want to miss this fun summertime evening! For more information, visit @thetownofislip on Instagram.

Alive After Five

Thursday, July 30 (5 p.m.)

Patchogue’s annual Alive After Five summertime street fair returns for its 24th year, lighting up downtown Patchogue from 5-9 p.m. Drawing thousands of visitors each night, this exciting festival offers something for everyone to enjoy! Outdoor dining, live music, 120+ vendors, and more await! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit patchogue.com/alive-after-five.

Thursdays on the Bay

Thursday, July 30 (6 p.m.)

The Islip Arts Council invites you to Thursdays on the Bay, a live music event at 6 p.m. at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., Sayville. Enjoy a performance by Easy Street, featuring an eclectic mix of rock, blues, funk, soul, and country for the South Shore. This event is FREE to attend. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the serene atmosphere set against the glorious backdrop of the Great South Bay. For more information, visit isliparts.org.

Maggie Fischer Memorial Cross Bay Swim

Friday, July 31 (7 a.m.)

Since 1927, the Cross Bay Swim has been the signature athletic event on the Great South Bay, drawing swimmers from across the country to a 5.6- mile course from the Fire Island Lighthouse to Brightwaters. The endurance event starts at 7 a.m., when swimmers begin their journey across the Great South Bay and arrive at Gilbert Park in Brightwaters between 10 and 11 a.m. Cheer on the swimmers as they cross the finish line, or catch the action virtually as @maggies_swim posts in real time on Instagram!

Have a non-commercial event you would like to promote in Great South Bay News? Our easy-to-use submission form makes it happen! This is a no-fee service courtesy of Schneps Media.