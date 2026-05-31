News 12’s Erin Colton Returns to the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce 3rd Annual Top Toque Cooking Contest

Calling all chefs! Top Toque is coming back to Ocean Beach on June 20.

Twelve chefs—six home chefs and six downtown pros—will receive a mystery box of four ingredients. Once the timer starts, they will have 60 minutes to create a dish of their own choosing that uses all four ingredients. Two winners, one from the home chef competition and one from the downtown pro competition, will win the title, along with various prizes related to cooking.

Three local celebrity judges will oversee the competition and declare the Top Toque: Lisa Jaffe, owner of Jaffe Events; Peter Cassel, lifetime Ocean Beach resident and manager of North Berkeley Imports; and Kristeen Birchard, Farm Store Manager at Fishkill Farms in Upstate NY.

Emmy Award-winning News 12 anchor Erin Colton, will also be returning to host the event.

This year, the contest will take place on Saturday, June 20 from 2-5 p.m. at the Ocean Beach Community House, located at 157-164 Bay Walk. Tickets are $50. This price includes admission, as well as food provided by local dining establishments supporting the event.

There will also be raffles, including a 50/50, and merchandise available for purchase.

An extra $20 will also get guests access to the Spirits Alley, where there will be a selection of wine, beer, tequila, and espresso martinis available.

“As with all Chamber events, 50 % of net proceeds go back into supporting the Ocean Beach Village and community-based entities,” said Scott Hisch, owner of the Island Mermaid restaurant.

This year, the contest will support the Ocean Beach Recreation Program.

Registration as a competitor is free and will take place on weekends at the Ocean Beach Ferry Dock through June 7 at the end of Bayberry Walk from 9-11:30 a.m. For more information, contact the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce at oceanbeachchamberofcommerce@gmail.com.