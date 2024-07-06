COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Films, Swims, and Theatre!

Saturday, July 6

Cherry Grove Garden Tour

Tour the beautiful gardens of Cherry Grove with this public walking tour from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the Garden Club table downtown, beginning at 9:30 a.m. $20 per person. This is an outdoor event, so drinking water, sunscreen, and protective clothing are all advised.

Saturday, July 6

Sky High Tea in Cherry Grove

Robin Byrd will host a tea dance to benefit the Arts Project of Cherry Grove at the Cherry Grove Community House Roof Deck, 180 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove. Dance to Greg Scarnici’s handpicked tunes and have fun! More information can be found at artsprojectcg.org.

Saturday, July 6

IndepenDANCE 2024: Cher-Nobyl

The 30th edition of IndepenDANCE will take place at The Pines Club, 236 Bay Walk, Fire Island Pines, at 4 p.m. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, helping to support homeless queer youth. More information can be found at boysoffireisland.com/events.

Saturday, July 6

Rose Levine in “Hello Gorgeous!”

The only Rose Levine will take the stage during her annual live performance in Cherry Grove Community House Theatre. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit artsprojectcg.org.

Tuesday, July 9

Maggie Fischer Memorial GSB Cross Bay Swim

Since 1927 the Cross Bay Swim has been the signature athletic event on the Great South Bay. It draws swimmers nationwide to a 5.6-mile course from the Lighthouse to Brightwaters. Swim begins by the Fire Island Lighthouse at 7:30 a.m. and makes their way to Gilbert Park in Brightwaters between 10 and 11 a.m., depending on wind, weather, and water current conditions. Visit GreatSouthBaySwim.com for more details.

Wednesday, July 10

Town of Islip Concert

Come see Rich Mahogany perform at Brookwood Hall, 50 Irish Lane, Islip, beginning at 7 p.m. This is a free event; all are welcome! For more details, visit islipny.gov.

Thursday, July 11

Alive In The Lobby

Free performance by Sarah Gross at Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 5:30 p.m. Air conditioning, live music and drinks for purchase. More information can be found at patchoguetheatre.org.

Thursday, July 11

Islip Arts Council’s Thursdays on the Bay

Islip Arts Council will host live music at LI Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville at 6 p.m., featuring a performance by Soundswell, an upbeat jam band. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. More information can be found at isliparts.org.

Friday, July 12

Ocean Beach Historical Society Artists Show

Ocean Beach Community Fund presents a showcase of various artists at the Ocean Beach Village Community House, 157 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach opening at 7 p.m. and running until July 28. Opening night will include live performances and light refreshments. More information can be found at obhistory.org.

Saturday, July 13

Kismet Kake Sale

The Kismet Fire Department Auxiliary will host a bake sale in Kismet’s Firehouse Community Room, located directly across from the Kismet Market on Oak Street, Kismet, beginning at 8 a.m. Contributions will gladly be accepted at the Firehouse the night prior. Call 917-848-0627 for more information.

Saturday, July 13

Under the Big Tent Festival

Find the Big Tent on the grounds of the First Baptist Church of Bay Shore, 175 Second Avenue, Bayshore, from 12-3:30 p.m. A day of free music, food, and fun- featuring a performance from Island Symphony Orchestra. Rain or shine. For more information, visit bigtentbayshore.com.

Saturday, July 13

Fire Island Film Festival

Fire Island Film Festival will be held at the Ocean Beach Village Community House, 157 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach at 7 p.m. Cost: $50 per person. Meet and discuss films! Tickets can be purchased at fifilmfest.com.

Saturday, July 13

A Home at Last Fundraiser

A Home at Last, an organization that has been helping cats since 2001, will host a fundraiser at Station Pub, 3 Lakeland Avenue, Sayville, at 8:30 p.m. Hosted by drag queen Ivy Stalls, the event will feature drag bingo, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and more. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 631-220-2253.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

Former APCG Home Queen Davida Jones performs her rendition of the hit Broadway play at Cherry Grove Community House Theatre. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit artsprojectcg.org.

Tuesday, July 16

Jazz in July

Experience live jazz from musician Thomas Manuel and his ensemble at the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit isliplibrary.org.

Thursday, July 18

Bay Shore Historical Society Dinner on the Bay

The Bay Shore Historical Society will host the Annual Dinner on the Bay at the Captain Bills Restaurant & Catering, 122 Ocean Avenue, Bay Shore, starting at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a wonderful dinner with members and guests, with live music from Tommy Duck. Cost: $50 per member, $55 for non-members. Find more information and tickets at bayshorehistoricalsociety.org/dinner-on-the-bay.

Thursday, July 18- Sunday, July 21

Great South Bay Music Festival

The Annual GSB Music Festival will occur throughout the weekend at Shorefront Park, 49 Smith Street, Patchogue. A handful of talented musicians will take the stage, and attendees can listen to music, eat local food, and shop! Tickets must be purchased ahead of time. More information can be found at greatsouthbaymusicfestival.com.

Weekend of July 19

Fire Island Dance Festival

Dancers Responding to Aids, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDSs will host the charitable event of the Fire Island Summer at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines. Various performances to see over the weekend and different ticket packages are available. For more information, visit dradance.org.

Saturday, July 20

Shakespeare in the Park: A Comedy of Errors

Islip Arts Council presents a FREE theater experience at Brookside County Park, 59 Brook Street, West Sayville beginning at 2 p.m. See a rendition of Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” while enjoying the serene nature of the South Shore. Further information is located at isliparts.org.

Fun For Kids

Monday, July 15

Free Summer Movie: Lilo and Stitch

The Town of Babylon will host a free summer movie night for children. The first film, “Lilo and Stitch,” will be shown at Tanner Park, 400 Baylawn Avenue, Copaigue, starting after sunset, approximately 8:35 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks! More information can be found at townofbabylon.com.

Week of Monday, August 5

Historic Sail Program

The Long Island Maritime Museum will host a sailing program for children ages 10-14 at 88 West Avenue, West Sayville, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Over the course of the week, participants will learn about sailing first-hand as they’re aboard the Historic Oyster Sloop Priscilla. The cost is $185 per child. For more information, visit limaritime.org.

Ongoing “Fun For Kids” Events

Tiny Trekkers Series

Preschoolers can join Seatuck Environmental Association to explore nature’s wonders, through hiking, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more! Programs are held on Mondays in June from 1-2 p.m. at alternating locations: The first and third Monday at Suffolk County Environmental Center, 550 South Bay Ave., Islip; and the second and fourth Monday at South Shore Nature Center, 130 Bayview Ave., East Islip. Programs will take place outdoors, dress appropriately. Pre-registration is required before the event, as space is limited. Cost: $10 for one child and one caregiver; $5 for each additional child. For details, visit seatuck.org.

L.I. Maritime Museum Summer Camp

Bay Days- an exciting summer discovery program that explores Long Island’s maritime habitats is offered for children ages 6-11. Fun-filled days with games, arts & crafts, field trips, experiments and more, followed by a trip over to Sunken Forest. Program runs weekly from July 1- August 16. Cost: $260/week, additional siblings $180/week. To register, call 631-854-4974.

Book Bingo

Saltaire Library, 103 Broadway, Saltaire will host book bingo every Monday from July 8-Aug 26 at 7 p.m., for ages 4-12. Cost: $15 per person. More information can be found at saltaire.org/libraryprogram.

Ongoing General Events

Marine Debris Exhibits

Fire Island National Seashore placed exhibits throughout the seashore to help raise awareness of marine debris impact on the South Shore. The educational displays include informational waysides about plastic pollution, microplastics and derelict fishing gear.Wayside panels are located at the Fire Island Lighthouse, Watch Hill, Sailors Haven, and the Otis Pike High Dune Wilderness Visitor Center. The osprey sculpture, made of marine debris, is at the Watch Hill Dune Station. Junior Ranger activity sheets and the

hands-on microplastics workstations are at the Otis Pike High Dune Wilderness Visitor Center and Sailors Haven Visitor Center. Additional information can be found at nps.gov.

Walking Tour Exhibition

Step back in time, and explore Cherry Grove’s rich history with the walking tour of the acclaimed exhibition “Safe Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove.” This unique experience, previously at the New York Historical Society in NYC and Stonewall Gallery in Florida, is now available in Cherry Grove. The tour will be available until July 21.

Trivia Mondays at Matthew’s

Matthew’s Seafood House, 935 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach will feature trivia every Monday this summer, beginning promptly at 8:15 p.m. Eat, drink and try your luck at winning the grand prize. Additional information can be found on Instagram @matthewsseafood.

Live Music at Island Mermaid

Mondays at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 8 p.m. catch local bar musician, Paris Ray. More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Tuesday Renter’s Bagel Breakfast

Renters are welcome to enjoy bagels and coffee every Tuesday from July 2-August 27 at Luxury Fire Island Homes Ocean Beach Office (across from Housers) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., while learning about all the events happening on Fire Island. Further information can be found at luxuryfireislandhomes.com.

Trivia Fridays at Le Dock

Le Dock will host trivia night, 60 Bay Walk, Fair Harbor at 8:30 p.m. Reservations suggested. For more information, email reservations@ledockresturant.com.

The Fire Island Follies

See the enchanting Fire Island Follies every Thursday at Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, 9 p.m. Wild burlesque fun every weekend! More information can be found on Instagram @Islandmermaidob.

Farmer’s Markets

Babylon

Babylon Village Gazebo 244 West Main St.

Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine

Bellport

471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October

Islip

655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November

Patchogue

East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

June-October

Sayville

The Islip Grange

10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Submit your event for consideration to events.fireislandnews.com/add-your-event.