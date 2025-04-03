Senators Gillibrand, Schumer, and Congressman Garbarino Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Establish a Fire Island AIDS Memorial

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at the podium, flaked by Rep. Garbarino to her left and FIPPOA President Henry Robin to her right in Whyte Hall in July 2024.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer, and Congressman Andrew Garbarino reintroduced the Fire Island AIDS Memorial Establishment Act the their respective houses on April 2. The bipartisan bill would authorize The Pines Foundation to establish a memorial to honor Fire Island residents who died of AIDS. The memorial would also educate future generations about the AIDS epidemic and the impact that it had on the Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove communities.

“Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove have long been a home and safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community, and they were also at the center of the AIDS epidemic,” said Senator Gillibrand. “It is important that we remember those who we have lost, which is why I wrote the Fire Island AIDS Memorial Establishment Act. This community deserves to cement the memories of loved ones lost to one of the worst epidemics in the history of humankind and to acknowledge the caregivers and friends who mobilized to care for those in the Pines and Cherry Grove.”

“Many New Yorkers in the Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove communities, treasured places of refuge for the LGBTQ+ community, were devastated by the AIDS epidemic,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m proud to support this bill to create a memorial on Fire Island to commemorate the people who died of AIDS, honor the impacted communities, and to educate future generations.”

“The Fire Island AIDS Memorial Act honors the lives lost in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove during the AIDS epidemic and helps ensure future generations understand its lasting impact on the community,” said Rep. Garbarino. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan, bicameral legislation alongside Senator Gillibrand.”

“Few communities on Earth were impacted as severely by the AIDS crisis than those on Fire Island. It is long overdue for us to memorialize the victims of this global tragedy and honor those who supported our communities during this excruciating crisis. We are grateful to the elected officials and government agencies that are working hard to make this memorial a reality,” said Henry Robin, President, FIPPOA/The Pines Foundation.

“The Fire Island Association is proud to support the establishment of the Fire Island AIDS Memorial as a lasting tribute to those we lost to the AIDS epidemic, and to the strength of the community that cared for them. Fire Island has long been a place of refuge, resilience, and remembrance, and this memorial will honor that legacy while educating future generations. As an organization dedicated to protecting and preserving Fire Island, we believe this initiative is a vital part of our shared history, ensuring that the stories of those affected are never forgotten. We are grateful to Senator Gillibrand and Congressman Garbarino for championing this important effort,” said Suzy Goldhirsch, president of the Fire Island Association.

Last July, Senator Gillibrand and Congressman Garbarino made the trip to Fire Island and stood alongside Robin at Whyte Hall to make a public presentation of the initiative.

New York State was at the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic in the United States, and more than 139,000 New Yorkers diagnosed with AIDS have died as of June 2024. Members of the Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove communities began developing the proposal for the Fire Island AIDS Memorial in 2020 and have been dedicated to advancing the project ever since. Senator Gillibrand has worked with community members to help them get approval from the National Park Service (NPS) and is now championing legislation to establish the Fire Island AIDS Memorial within the Fire Island National Seashore.