ROSE’S VIEW, Cherry Grove: Juneteenth in the Grove

Juneteenth weekend was organized by Kai Davis, Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Project of Cherry Grove, along with fundraising chair Diane Romano, and other Committee members. The event was held at the Community House. Things kicked off on Thursday night, with a Cabaret featuring Jae W.B., a beautiful trans woman and a sultry songstress. She told many stories of her life growing up. On Saturday night festivities continued with an authentic backyard barbeque dinner for 125 guests, followed by a show. “A Night with The Icons”, had an all-Black cast making history in the Grove. It was hosted by Cevan, (Mr. Urban Pride 2023), featuring Miss Juneteenth 2023 and many trans-gender talented performers.

Cherry Grove neighbor and fashionista George Brescia was a Red Carpet host on a segment at the Tony Awards ceremony. Another neighbor, Jove Meyer, was featured on “The Today Show,” talking about his party planning for weddings.

Ben Cameron’s “Broadway Sessions,” was a great success at the Community House with Broadway guests Emily Schultheis and Ben Fankhauser.

A memorial party for the late DJ “Stacy” was held at Cherry’s. And congratulation to Todd Mary who won the esteemed title of Miss Drag Attack 2024. The legend of Johnny Poole’s lives on.