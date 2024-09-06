Rose’s View: Fire Island Pines: Parties and Music

Fire Island Pines had more than one great party going on. Jim Pepper celebrated turning 80 with many close friends.

Due to inclement weather in Fire Island Pines and the rest of Fire Island, the Pines Party VIP cocktail gathering on Friday night quickly moved to Whyte Hall. All space was available, including a tent over the large outdoor deck. Guests arrived in costume. The food, the drinks, the DJ, and the show featuring Davida Jones were just perfect. It kicked off the weekend festivities, creating a magical time for a memorable weekend. Saturday was the big event, and the atmosphere was unbelievably brilliant. At sunrise, classical pianist Micah McLaurin chose to play “Winner Takes It All,” which culminated the party. A pool party followed on Sunday. All proceeds went to The Pines Foundation, Stonewall Community Foundation, and the Seashore Defense Fund.

The incomparable Julie James performed at Whyte Hall on August 17. She opened the show with

“Just Leave Everything to Me” has parody lyrics, all about the Pines, written by Broadway composer Marc Shaiman. Her Tony Award-winning guests included Matt Doyle from “Company,” who stopped the show with “I’m Not Getting Married Today,” and Alice Ripley, “Next To Normal,” who sang a moving rendition of “As if We Never Said Goodbye.” Both also did a duet with Julie.

Sean Dixon was on drums, Pat Oberstaedt was on bass, and the musical director was Ben Houghton.

The Piano Bar continued until the wee hours with many Pines celebrities singing at the Open Mic. It was a magical night in the Pines.

An 80 Birthday party was held for Jim Pepper at his beautiful bayfront house, where at least 150 people attended.

The Pines Conservation Society will hold its annual Sunday Brunch and Silent Auction on September 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Whyte Hall. This year’s honoree is Elinor Gum from the Pines Care Center. Billy Carroll will cater brunch—www.pines conservation society.org.

The 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Pines Conservation Society of the Fire Island National Seashore will be celebrated with their annual GO Native! Talk and Tour on Sunday, September 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” will be presented by FIPAP at Whyte Hall on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1. All your favorite Pines thespians will be on stage.

A George Daniell’s photography exhibit and auction benefiting Friends of Carrington, Inc. is scheduled: Daniell, a resident of Lone Hill/ Fire Island Pines for over 30 years, documented early Fire Island from 1939-1961, including Georgia O’Keefe, the Carrington Estate, Cherry Grove and the early development of Fire Island Pines. There will be an opening reception on Friday, September 6, from 5-7 p.m. Weekend hours are Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 15 , from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. The Carrington Cottage is located at Sandy and Ocean Walk. The suggested donation for the opening night is $25, and the general admission is $10. Tickets are available at www.freindsofcarrington.org.

See you all in the spring or at The Green Room on October 22.