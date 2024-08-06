Rose’s View, FIRE ISLAND PINES: Press Conferences, Rodeos, and Pulitzer Presentations

The last edition of this paper has an excellent article about U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s Fire Island Pines press conference at Whyte Hall on July 14. U.S. Congressman Andrew Garbarino and New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher from District Three in Manhattan were both there to support the event. Gillibrand and fellow U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin then spoke at a special luncheon at the home of David Durst and Drew McGukin.

Congratulations to John Wood and Randy Wilson, both celebrating their 25th consecutive year as producers of the VIP Friday night party of the “Galactic Rodeo” theme for the 2024 Pines Party weekend on August 9 to 11. Also, KUDOS to Frank Liberto and his crew for their extraordinary artistic ability in creating the “Pines Party Journal” together.

On August 3, at Whyte Hall, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrew Sean Greer will discuss his latest masterpiece, “Less is Lost,” moderated by Enrico Rotelli. The cocktail party at 5 p.m. includes the book and discussion at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65. On August 17, at Whyte Hall, don’t miss Julie James with her Broadway celebrity guests Matt Doyle and Alice Ripley.

The Pines Co-Op Association held its annual gathering at a brunch to celebrate its 64th year. Lovely food and drinks were served, and I was among at least 75 guests.

Executive developer Alexandre Akira is organizing Stonewall Community Development Corporation to service the new division of the “Stonewall Bridge,” which will house and care for LGBTQ+ seniors in the New York area. For more information, contact: Pneagle@Stonewallcdc.org

BINGO at the Fire House has started every Thursday evening.