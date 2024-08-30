Community Calendar: Pancakes, Sunfish, and Bonfires

Friday, August 30
Shabbat in The Pines
Come join the Congregation B’nai Olam for a Shabbat celebration at 120 Ocean Walk, Fire Island Pines, starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to experience candle lighting, singing and kiddush. For details, email craig.linden@gmail.com.
Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1
Labor Day Weekend Musical in The Pines
Fire Island Pines Art Project will host a live theater event at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines, beginning at 6 p.m. Come see the musical, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown! Tickets: $85/person. For details and ticket purchasing, visit fipap.org.
Saturday, August 31
2024 Steve Einig Sandpiper Children’s Race
The annual race will begin at 315 Bay/Cottage Walk (across from the Playground) at 1 p.m. Children ages 4-14 are welcome to participate, the first three winners will receive a trophy! Entry fee: $20, Cash only. To register, call 631-583-5940.
Monday, September 2
Labor Day Pancake Breakfast
The Ocean Beach Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast at The Community House, 157 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach from 9 a.m.-noon.
Weekend of September 7
2024 Sunfish Women’s North American Championships
The Dinghy Shop will host its annual sailing competition on the Great South Bay over the weekend. Sailors of all ages & from all over the country are welcome to compete for the win. For details, call 631-264-0005.
Weekend of September 7
George Daniell’s Fire Island Photo Exhibition
Friends of Carrington in collaboration with Gina DeJoy and the George Daniell archive will host a photo exhibition at the Carrington Cottage, located at the corner of Sandy Walk and Ocean, Ocean Beach. Experience a behind-the-scenes view of George Daniell’s work while spending time at a historic landmark on Fire Island. For details, visit friendsofcarrington.org.
Saturday, September 7
Miss Isle of Fire Contest
The 4th Annual contest will be held at The Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., show begins at 1 p.m. Hosted by the legendary Ariel Sinclair, last year’s winner, you won’t want to miss this exciting contest. For tickets and more information, visit @islandmermaidob on Instagram.
Saturday, September 7
FIPAP Oktoberfest
The Fire Island Pines Arts Project will host Oktoberfest at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines, starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy food, drinks, and a live performance from The Swedish Meatballs. Tickets: $20/person. For details, visit fipap.org.
Weekend of September 13
Trans Celebration Weekend
Parker Sargent and Kai Davis will host Trans Celebration Weekend in coordination with The Cherry Grove Community Association over the weekend in Cherry Grove. A variety of events will be held each day; from sing-a-long parties to movie screenings, there’s something for everyone! For more information and a full schedule, visit queergrove.com.
Friday, September 13
Building on the Beach
Join Riverhead Building Supply at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach from 2-6 p.m. for samples, giveaways and refreshments. Representatives for some of the best exterior products for coastal areas will be on hand to chat. For more information, call 631-928-1515.
Saturday, September 14
Sixty Years of Rockin’ the Seashore
Fire Island Lighthouse celebrates the 60th Anniversary of Fire Island National Seashore with live music and histoical performances. The festivities being with performance artist Joseph Smith and his riveting portrayal of Robert Moses at 1 p.m., followed by the band “Just Sixties” at 2 p.m. The event is free. Bring a towel or mat to sit on.
Saturday, September 14
Village of Ocean Beach Annual Beach Bonfire
Spend the evening at a unique kind of experience at the 3rd Annual Beach Bonfire, on the beach between Cottage & Dehnhoff Walks from 6-8:30. Enjoy free s’mores and spend time with community members.
Sunday, September 15
Oakwood Cemetery Walking Tour
The Historical Society of Islip Hamlet presents its fourth Cemetery Tour hosted by the Oakwood Cemetery Association at Oakwood Cemetery, 3 Moffit Blvd, Bay Shore from 2-4 p.m. The tour features famous and infamous characters from Islip’s bygone days, through historically accurate accounts from actors dressed in historical costumes. Wear comfortable shoes, as this is a 2-hour walking tour. Cost: $20/person. For tickets, visit isliphamlethistory.org, or purchase in person at Caroline’s Flower Shoppe, 341 Main Street, Islip. For more information, call 631-559-2915.
October 12
Fire Island Light-Haus Keepers Craft Tasting 2024
The Keeper’s Craft Tasting Fundraiser is back at the Fire Island Lighthouse from 3-5:30 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of craft beer & wine tasting in support of The Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society, the non-profit organization that manages the restoration, daily operations and education of the beloved historic maritime sight. Live music, local oysters, silent auction, games and more! For details, visit fireislandlighthouse.com/keepers-craft.
Fun For Kids
Sunday, September 1
Annual “Catch-Release” Fishing Contest
The Ocean Beach Fishing Club will host a fishing contest on the West Side of the Village Dock (near Maguires) from 8:45-11:35 a.m. This year, every contestant will receive a good sportsmanship award for saving our resources. Entry fee: $25, includes 1 Snapper Rod & Bobber, bait, a tee shirt, membership in OBFC. An award for the person who catches and release the most fish! For details, email obfcnyc@gmail.com or call 917-699-8416.
Ongoing General Events
Fire Island: The Art of Liberation
On display through December 15
See the beauty of Fire Island through a different lens at the Long Island Museum’s current exhibition, “Fire Island: The Art of Liberation,” which will be on display through December 15. For details, visit longislandmuseum.org.
Farmer’s Markets
Babylon
Babylon Village Gazebo
244 West Main St.
Sundays, 8 a.m.-noon May-November, rain or shine
Bellport
471 Atlantic Ave. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July-October
Islip
655 Main St. Saturdays, 7 a.m.-noon June-November
Lindenhurst
116 N Wellwood Ave. Sundays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June-November
Patchogue
East side of Patchogue LIRR Parking Lot Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
June-October
Sayville
The Islip Grange
10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.