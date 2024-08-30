Community Calendar: Pancakes, Sunfish, and Bonfires

Friday, August 30

Shabbat in The Pines

Come join the Congregation B’nai Olam for a Shabbat celebration at 120 Ocean Walk, Fire Island Pines, starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to experience candle lighting, singing and kiddush. For details, email craig.linden@gmail.com.

Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1

Labor Day Weekend Musical in The Pines

Fire Island Pines Art Project will host a live theater event at Whyte Hall, 577 Fire Island Blvd, Fire Island Pines, beginning at 6 p.m. Come see the musical, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown! Tickets: $85/person. For details and ticket purchasing, visit fipap.org.

Saturday, August 31

2024 Steve Einig Sandpiper Children’s Race

The annual race will begin at 315 Bay/Cottage Walk (across from the Playground) at 1 p.m. Children ages 4-14 are welcome to participate, the first three winners will receive a trophy! Entry fee: $20, Cash only. To register, call 631-583-5940.

Monday, September 2

Labor Day Pancake Breakfast

The Ocean Beach Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast at The Community House, 157 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach from 9 a.m.-noon.

Weekend of September 7

2024 Sunfish Women’s North American Championships

The Dinghy Shop will host its annual sailing competition on the Great South Bay over the weekend. Sailors of all ages & from all over the country are welcome to compete for the win. For details, call 631-264-0005.

Weekend of September 7

George Daniell’s Fire Island Photo Exhibition

Friends of Carrington in collaboration with Gina DeJoy and the George Daniell archive will host a photo exhibition at the Carrington Cottage, located at the corner of Sandy Walk and Ocean, Ocean Beach. Experience a behind-the-scenes view of George Daniell’s work while spending time at a historic landmark on Fire Island. For details, visit friendsofcarrington.org.