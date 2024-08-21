Kismet Kapers: North Back to Camelot

August came in like an unwelcome beast in Kismet and beyond. The heat and humidity can be brutal, but yearning for relief reminds us that “relief” means summer is nearly over, hurricane season brings storms along the eastern coast, and September means “back to work” and “back to school.” August is also the time when flowers and plants are in gorgeous full bloom.

The Saturday before last was the occasion of the first annual Kismet Garden and Deck Crawl. This new and promising annual event was organized by two of Kismet’s most avid and talented “plant people,” Mary of “Innisfree” and Laura of “Lawman.” The tour, with nearly 15 people, mostly women, took a zigzag route from West Lighthouse, south to “Brown Sugar,” back north to East Lighthouse, east to “Innisfree,” back north to “Camelot,” then northeast to “Lawman” and ending on Seabay with refreshments at every stop provided by the Leones, Jen, Cheryl and Tom, Peter and Michelle, Laura and Krysha. On the way to the beach and bar, it is easy to tune out the gorgeous, gaudy floral displays on every block. The plants and fruits are the work of dedicated residents that began with wagon-loads of dirt and nascent plantlets in May. Remembering the recent presentation on Monarch butterflies, it was fascinating when Mary pointed out several little caterpillars (about ½ inch long) chomping away on Milkweed leaves.

The heat and humidity stir the atmosphere, bringing wind, rain, and thunderstorms. The Artisan Fair in neighboring Saltaire is always hot and humid but a great place to see and buy jewelry and artistic photos like those displayed by Kai Harbor.” The day traditionally ends with the bayside fireworks display ignited from an offshore barge, but the threat of lightning forced the cancellation this year.

Finally, a memorial bench on the Bay was dedicated in tribute to Paul Barbara, who passed away last year. His widow Debra and brother Matt worked with Sam to make it happen. Paul loved Kismet, and Kismet loved him. He is remembered fondly for, among other things, regularly commuting on his Seqway from the beach to his “Surf’s Out” restaurant, which occupies the same space Dive Bar now occupies.

The Arthur Lem Memorial Kismet Kids Annual Snapper Derby is coming up next Tuesday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to noon on the Bay by Kis-Mart. Any child under 12 is eligible to join in. Parents can sign their children up in advance at the market or the event table by Kis-Mart beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Written parental permission is required, and participants must bring their own pole (bait is supplied). Children must fish themselves (without help from parents, siblings, etc.), bring each catch to the event table for weighing, and then “gently” return the snappers to the Bay. Thanks to donations from a dozen local and mainland businesses, families, and individuals, there are trophies, prizes, and treats. Large placards will announce donors and winners by category.