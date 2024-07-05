BEHIND THE DUNES: Summer Club Oasis

Summer Club, a private community comprised of 40 homes between Robbins Rest and Corneille Estates along Fire Island, tends to see a low turnover rate in the real estate market. With so few properties available, new listings are few and far between, and homes are often transferred to family members and friends. The community’s review board uses a co-op structure, requiring property sales to be approved. Although only minutes away on foot or by bike from Ocean Beach’s bustling downtown district, Summer Club is just far enough away to offer a bucolic retreat for its residents.

A unique property currently listed by Netter Real Estate of West Islip and Ocean Beach is located just south of Summer Club’s recently renovated clubhouse at 25 Schooner Walk. Adjacent to and overlooking wild parkland within the Fire Island National Seashore, this 1962 masterpiece, with its four bedrooms, two baths, and open floor plan, feels brand-new.

With more than 8,700 square feet, its large kitchen features wood cabinetry with granite counters and a freestanding island with seating for four. A full-size dining area offers additional seating and entertainment space, leading out to a wraparound deck with an oversized hot tub overlooking the national parkland. A primary bedroom with an adjoining ensuite, three additional large bedrooms, and a laundry room round out the fully renovated living area.

Moorings are adjacent to Summer Club’s clubhouse for residents only, and the clubhouse is available for events.

The property is currently listed at $2,625,000. For more information, contact Netter Real Estate at (631) 661-5100.