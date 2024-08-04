OCEAN BEACH: Second Half of Summer

We’re already in the second half of the summer, which means we’re entering party season. The Ocean Beach Community Fund is holding their annual bash at Windswept this weekend, and if the amazing musical lineup of Winston Irie, Selective Service Reggae, and DJ Fira isn’t enough of an enticement, the silent auction items certainly are. I’m slowly working through a basket of books by Fire Island authors that I won at last year’s event (and Trudy Hennessy kindly stored for me for far longer than most people would).

Speaking of Trudy, she recently celebrated her 60th birthday on the tiki boat with girlfriends! I haven’t been on the ship yet, but it looks like so much fun. Another notable birthday girl is Edith Mendelsohn, who rang in her 99th birthday with friends, family, and a serenade by her young neighbors.

In other celebratory news, Mary Luz Acevedo recently became a US citizen! Jim Wicks performed her naturalization ceremony as her husband, Carlos Vega, and son, Daniel, beamed by her side. Now that she has aced the citizenship test, she’s well-equipped to dominate trivia night at Matthew’s! Other test champions are Dina Rosin, Megan Hesse, and Thibault Corbin De Mangoux, who recently passed the New York State Firefighter 1 exam to become full interior firefighters. I am so proud of all of you!

Continuing the happy news, Nancy Nelson and Bruce Green attended the June wedding of their son, Isaac Green, to Caroline Hui in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Nancy brought Fire Island style to the festivities by eschewing a traditional mother-of-the-groom dress for a fun pair of shorts, which looked to be the same shade of green as the delicious Asian pears she generously shares each autumn from her ever-expanding garden.

Best wishes to Billy and Terese Bloom, who relocated to the land of year-round pickleball. I hope Billy’s new neighbors appreciate his humor as much as we did! Josh, we’re expecting you to carry the mantle of creatively marketing Bloom Brothers’ unwanted goods.

Civic curiosity drew me to the Village Board of Trustees meeting on July 13. Most of the meetings was routine approvals of various positions and expenditures. Still, the discussion got unexpectedly heated over a topic that could only be contentious on this tiny island: wagon parking. One trustee proposed that the Village embrace the opportunity to envision other uses for the space next to the ferry dock instead of building a new wagon park. The outcry was as sudden and messy as a watermelon slipping out of a wagonless passenger’s arms. Someone suggested to temporarily use rows of police stanchions as wagon racks, which is a brilliant idea until you’re sprinting to the water taxi and lack Olympic hurdling skills.

As always, please share any events, updates, Ocean Beach bucket list items, wagon park suggestions, and anything else with me at OceanBeachKelly@gmail.com.