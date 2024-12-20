Holiday Scenes in Bay Shore, Islip, & Patchogue.

All were rockstars as Long Island’s holiday season was officially ushered in. The Patchogue River Christmas Boat Parade is the oldest Christmas boat parade on Long Island took place on Nov. 24, and it is the spirit of our boating culture that has kept it going strong for three decades. So it was only appropriate that “A Rockstar Christmas” was this year’s theme as the festooned vessels made their procession down the Patchogue River, as delighted families watched from both Sandspit Park watched the decked-out boats.

The following weekend, on November 30, pets took the podium at Islip Public Library, as Laura Paesano of Laura Pea Photography took pet portraits all afternoon on the library terrace. Dogs, sibling pairs, and even two guinea pigs had camera moments in the spotlight. Many pets arrived in festive holiday sweaters and costumes, each posing against a backdrop featuring wrapped gifts and a gingerbread dog house. The holiday spirit was in the air, and each photo was perfect for a Christmas card! Since Nov. 30 was also Small Business Saturday, Samantha also made a point of stopping at the Bay Shore Historical Society’s Snowflake. It’s always a local favorite!