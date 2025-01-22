Suffolk County Police Seeks Woman Wanted in Connection with Patchogue Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who used stolen credit cards in Patchogue during the month.

She allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase assorted merchandise from King Kullen, located at 440 Sunrise Highway, on January 14 at approximately 1:50 p.m. The credit cards were reported stolen from Savers, located at 7001 West Sunrise Highway in Holbrook, earlier that day.