Suffolk County Police Seeks Woman Wanted in Connection with Patchogue Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who used stolen credit cards in Patchogue during the month.
She allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase assorted merchandise from King Kullen, located at 440 Sunrise Highway, on January 14 at approximately 1:50 p.m. The credit cards were reported stolen from Savers, located at 7001 West Sunrise Highway in Holbrook, earlier that day.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.