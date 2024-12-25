Human Remains Found on Fire Island

Human remains were discovered at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, and Suffolk County Police Homicide is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual.

Human remains have been discovered at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, and Suffolk County Police Homicide is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual. A couple taking a late afternoon beach stroll Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Monday, December 23, stumbled upon what appeared to be a jawbone near parking lot A2. They alerted a Suffolk County Parks attendant on duty, who contacted the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) at 4:55 p.m.

After running tests, the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office determined that the remains were human. SCDP further informed this GSBN that the remains had been determined to be male and connected to an open investigation in which remains were found on the beach on March 6, 2023. SCPD Detectives continue their work to identify the individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCPD Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

This story was updated on 1:45 p.m, December 25, 2024.