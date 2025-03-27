Shirley Man Arrested for Nine Thefts Over 10 Days

Suffolk County Police arrested 55-year-old Anthony Anzalone, of Shirley for stealing from eight businesses on nine different occasions over the course of 10 days.

While investigating a theft that occurred at Famous Footwear, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, on March 26, Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit officers observed the suspect, approaching the business and arrested him.

He was further identified in a spree of eight additional larcenies in the neighborhoods of Mastic, Mastic Beach, Shirley, and Yaphank, in which merchandise was stolen from the following locations:

• Handy Pantry, located at 630 Mastic Road in Mastic, on March 24.

• Aldi, located at 855 Montauk Highway in Shirley, on March 23.

• Walgreens, located at 863 Montauk Highway in Shirley, on March 23.

• 7-Eleven, located at 1236 Montauk Highway in Mastic, on March 22.

• 7-Eleven, located at 210 Mastic Beach Road in Mastic Beach, on March 22.

• Walmart, located at 901 Boulevard East in Yaphank, on March 19.

• Stop and Shop, located at 999 Montauk Highway in Shirley, on March 18.

Anzalone has ben charged with nine counts of Petit Larceny and will be arraigned at a later date.