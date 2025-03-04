Murdered Man Found on Blue Point Beach

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose body was discovered at Blue Point beach on this morning.

Fifth Precinct officers responded to a call made by a passerby who reported seeing the body on the beach at approximately 6:30 a.m., at the end of Blue Point Avenue.

The man found with stab wounds was identified as Carlos Lopez, age 27, of Central Islip. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.