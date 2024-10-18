Arts and Eats at the Bay Shore Art Crawl

Live music at the Dr. George S. King Gazebo during the Art Crawl in Bay Shore.

Art Crawl Bay Shore was a collaborative effort between South Shore Arts and Islip Arts Council. On Saturday, October 12, it transformed Bay Shore’s Main Street. Street vendors, musicians, poets, and local businesses participated.

Author Jean Derespina, a friend of our publication, and our own Jessica Suarino of GSBN were vendors. Musicians included Christine Sweeney & The Dirty Stayouts (we love that name!). Jaycee the Poet (Joaquin Capehart) also had a commanding presence. To keep up our energy for all of it, Bay Shore Bean was also a participant ready to serve.

The Art Crawl always has something for everyone. A grant from Suffolk County Legislator Steve Flotteron made this event possible.