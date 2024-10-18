Newspaper cover

Arts and Eats at the Bay Shore Art Crawl

By Shoshanna McCollum
Bay Shore Art Crawl
Live music at the Dr. George S. King Gazebo during the Art Crawl in Bay Shore.
Photo by Craig Low.

Art Crawl Bay Shore was a collaborative effort between South Shore Arts and Islip Arts Council. On Saturday, October 12, it transformed Bay Shore’s Main Street. Street vendors, musicians, poets, and local businesses participated.

Author Jean Derespina, a friend of our publication, and our own Jessica Suarino of GSBN were vendors. Musicians included Christine Sweeney & The Dirty Stayouts (we love that name!). Jaycee the Poet (Joaquin Capehart) also had a commanding presence. To keep up our energy for all of it, Bay Shore Bean was also a participant ready to serve.

The Art Crawl always has something for everyone. A grant from Suffolk County Legislator Steve Flotteron made this event possible.

Christine Sweeny & The Dirty Stayouts.Photo by Craig Low.
Jaecee the Poet makes art from the spoken word.Photo by Craig Low.
Scenic Great South Bay images never go out of style, as JGM Photography well knows.Photo by Craig Low.
Long Island honey was to be had with Barna Bee Honey mobile.Photo by Craig Low.

