POLICE BLOTTER: Swimmers Unsanctioned, Flowers Stolen, and a Drowning Deer Saved

A tray of red vinca flowers was slated to be planted in the Free Union Church of Ocean Beach gardens, but they were removed from the church grounds. Appeals for their return on social media went unanswered.

OCEAN BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT

July 9

A disabled boat was reported in the transient marina at 11:50 a.m.

July 1o

A complaint was received at 3:16 p.m. about construction noise was reported at 315 Evergreen Walk.

July 11

Summonses were issued to individuals in two separate incidents at 12:18 and 12:35 p.m. for operating golf carts during restricted hours.

July 12 Francisco Canales of Copiague for violating the summer construction ordinance at 10:18 a.m. A Stop Work order was imposed for 225-225 Wilmot Road at 11:50 a.m.

July 15

A rental investigation takes place at 101 Bungalow Walk.

July 16

A deer is rescued from the bay at 12:13 p.m.

July 17

A complaint is received of people swimming in unsanctioned areas of the Great South Bay at 1:24 p.m.

A complaint of youths jumping off utility poles into the Great South Bay is received at 2:50 p.m.

July 18

A child is reported as locked in a bedroom at 8:32 a.m.

A tray of red vinca flowers was reported as stolen from the ground of the Free Union Church at 10:50 a.m.

July 20

A disturbance at Island Mermaid was reported at 12:36 a.m. Stephen Burke and Justin Hewlett were both issued summonses for disorderly conduct associated with the incident.

Gavin Kain of Bay Shore was issued a summons for unlawful trespass at 9:30 a.m.

July 21

A walk-in complaint of vandalism at the tennis court is received.

An aided case request is received for an individual aboard a water taxi is reported at 1:09 p.m.

July 22

An aided case request to assist an individual at the ferry terminal was reported at 12:18 p.m.

Neighborhood trouble is reported at The Dunes at 6 p.m.

July 23

Neighborhood trouble is reported at 76 Bungalow Walk at 8:35 a.m.

An aided case request is received at the Island Mermaid at 2:01 p.m.

A disturbance is reported at 1 Bungalow Walk at 7:35 p.m.

July 26

Neighborhood trouble was reported at the residents’ marina at 4:42 p.m. Jordan Ponsar, Christian Abal, and Anthony Rizzo of Valley Stream received disorderly conduct summonses in association with the incident.

Neighborhood trouble occurred at the cross-section of Bay Walk and Cottage Walk at 5:40 p.m. and also Midway and Ocean Road at 5:42 p.m. George Trimiuloizzi Jr. of Holbrook, Amanda Comonaco of Massapequa, and John Comonaco of Massapequa all received disorderly conduct summonses in association with the incidents. George Trimiuloizzi Jr. also receives an additional summons for indecent exposure.

July 27

Neighborhood trouble was reported at the water taxi stand at 2:10 a.m.

A dispute is reported at the ferry terminal at 2:40 a.m.

July 28

Noise complaints were received at 987 Surfview Walk at 12:07 a.m. and again at 1:07 a.m. Patrick Sclafani, and Rafael Corper both received disorderly conduct summonses in association with the incidents.

During this time period, there were 44 open container violation tickets issued, 12 of which also carried under-age drinking-related penalties; there were 23 aided case medical incidents, 12 noise complaints were received, 19 garbage summonses were issued, one bike was reported as stolen, and 15 summonses for urinating in public were issued.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SUFFOLK COUNTY MARINE BUREAU: Two Drowning Deaths Near Smith Point

Two men were reported dead after separate drowning incidents within days of each other on the east end of Fire Island, according to Suffolk County Police. The first incident was reported on Sunday, July 14, when a body was discovered and pulled out of the water by Good Samaritans in the vicinity of Outer Beach of Smith Point County Park at about 4 p.m. The man was later identified as 64-year-old Michael Petruzzo, a homeless man who lived who was known in the neighborhood of Shirley.

Two days later, a second man was found dead offshore of Fire Island National Seashore jurisdiction in Shirley, on Tuesday morning, July 16, at 10:53 a.m. Marine Bureau officers on patrol aboard the vessel “Marine Mike,” discovered the body of an elderly male floating just west of the Smith Point Bridge. The second man’s identity has not been announced, pending notification of the next of kin.