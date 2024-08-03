BELLPORT: 5K Garners Participation on a Steamy Summer Day

Race participant Darian Trent will soon be opening an athletics shop in Bellport.

With the Great South Bay waves lapping at the Bellport Marina pier beneath their running shoes, 419 runners set off to vie for the gold (or just a good time) at the annual Bellport Bay 5K.

Even by Long Island standards, the day was steamy, hot, and humid, with temperatures reaching over 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Bellport Village Program Fund (BVPF) co-sponsored the event with elitefeats on Sunday, July 14, which included a shorter “Fun Run” for kids of all ages.

The younger runners started their race a half hour before the 5K. After registering at the Bellport Marina’s bandshell, the main event had runners ranging from preteens to octogenarians. The pack headed north up historic Bellport Lane, starting at the Marina, passing 1800s charmer homes, turning east under the only stoplight along South Country Road, down Country Club Road to Head of the Neck and Station Road, completing the race back on Bellport Lane to the Marina.

Proceeds from race registrations and tax-deductible sponsorships go to BVPF. This not-for-profit organization partners with the Village of Bellport with projects that include the spraying for mosquito and green fly abatement, beautifying Bellport Village, the Marina, Ho Hum and Mothers’ Beach, among other sites.

Despite the high humidity and steaming temps, the runners loved the race.

“Great course,” Jesse Moscowitz, 38 from New York City, told Fire Island News. Jesse came in just over 21 minutes. Jessica Young, 37, Moscowitz’s running partner, is a Bellport native, who has run the race before; said that people come from all around to run the race.

The runners competed the course, with first place going to 35-year-old Oscar Lorenzo from Sayville, who completed the race in 16:46.02 (at 5:24 minutes a mile). Second place was 35-year-old Robert Pickard Jr., of Bohemia, who came in at 17:08:87.

Registered runners ranged in age from 6 years old to 82 years old. Six-year-old Audrey Lesniak of Massapequa ran the race in just over one hour, and 82-year-old Dorothy Carpenter of Stony Brook came in at just over 45 minutes, first in the female 80-99 age group.

Darian Trent lives in Bellport, soon will be opening a sports and active wear store at 13 Bellport Lane.

“To see how many people are here, active and into fitness, keeping up with their bodies, and taking care of their bodies is great.”

“Everyone needs to be active, at least a little bit,” Trent said.