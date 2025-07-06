Beers, Cheers & 100 Years in Ocean Bay Park

The Beermann family marked 100 years in Ocean Bay Park on Saturday, June 21, with a spirited block party. Neighbors gathered for burgers, brews, and beats as DJ Harry turned Seneca into a dance floor. The celebration honored generations past and present—cheers to the next century of OBP memories.

Flynn’s Fire Island, the beloved waterfront spot, brought the good vibes for a great cause with Keep the Light Shining, a benefit concert for the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society. DJ Pookie kicked things off, followed by a golden-hour set from Tradewinds. Limited-edition tees, ticket sales, and a $2,500 donation from Flynn’s helped support our beloved beacon.

In Point O’ Woods, the fire department hosted a traditional Wet Down to christen their new engine alongside neighboring departments. OBP Fire Chief James Williams honored his late partner, Carol Ann Mitchell, by wearing her Auxiliary hat during the ceremony—a heartfelt tribute. We’re proud to welcome Dylan Wallace and Don Madeo to the Ocean Bay Park Volunteer Fire Department.

On a more reflective note, friends gathered by Bayside to honor the life of Ted Caccia, a cherished community member, former Marine, and Head Deacon of the Free Union Church in Ocean Beach. His presence is deeply missed.

Looking ahead, OBP celebrates Independence Day on Friday, July 4, with flags, floats, and fireworks over the bay. On Saturday, July 5, the Ocean Bay Park Auxiliary hosts its annual BBQ fundraiser—a summer classic.

On Tuesday, July 8, join Karen Swinsky for Community Clean-Up Day. Come lend a hand—and collect some good karma. Then, get ready to float: Floatopia returns to the Schooner Inn on Wednesday, July 9, with DJ Johnny Baseballs spinning from noon to 4 p.m. Then, on Saturday, July 12, don’t miss the Art, House and Garden Tour—a guided walk through OBP’s most imaginative homes and lush gardens. Meet local artists, gather inspiration, and enjoy a prix-fixe lunch at the Schooner Inn. For tickets, email obpcommunityfun@gmail.com. The Ocean Bay Park Association (OBPA) hosts its Summer Meeting on Sunday, July 13, at 11 a.m. Dues can be paid at OBPAssociation.org.

Here’s to floaties, fireworks, and Fire Island magic. OBP—you’ve still got it. Happy Independence Day!