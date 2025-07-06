Independence Day in Davis Park

It is always wonderful to see Jacki Smith and Dani return to the Green Dragon for some East Coast time. Welcome home! They do an outstanding job cheering on July 4 Parade marchers as they wind through the boardwalks on our most festive day. Thanks to everyone who comes out! Don’t forget that the lineup is at 10:30 a.m. on Beach Plum Walk, and an award ceremony and barbecue will be held for all participants immediately following at the firehouse. Our esteemed panel of judges will determine who takes home the coveted painted wagon this year, made by Jane Corbellini. Spoiler alert: it’s magnificent! The Davis Park Association (DPA) and Davis Park Fire Department (DPFD) co-sponsor the parade, which is also supported by many generous neighbors, including the Davis Park Ferry, the Casino Café and Casino Bar, Clare Rose, and the Davis Park Harbor Store.

Also magnificent was the Community Recreation, Arts and Beautification (CRAB) Brunch held at the Casino to raise funds for beautification projects that make Davis Park so lovely. Brian, Lorraine, Linda, Kathy, and Marlene orchestrated the soirée, which was attended by 60 festive and hungry contributors who enjoyed excellent food and company. Thanks to everyone who donated gift baskets, and to the winners and wannabes. Special thanks, as always, to Melanie for keeping us well-hydrated and entertained with fun tales. CRAB does many great things around town. The community herb garden is one such labor of love – this year, we’ve been asked to hold off on snipping too much until we see a bit more growth.

Many of us wore green and felt a bit blue as we toasted our dear friend Deirdre Lawler. Held off the island at Blackbirds, it was wonderful to see Suwannee and Ed, Buffy, Peggy, Ellen, Michael, Donna, Danny, Heather, and the hundreds who turned out for our beloved friend. We’ll always miss you.

We’re looking forward to celebrating an extra-special big day on the upcoming Davis Park Field Trip to Ocean Beach, presented by Friends of Davis Park. Now up to four water taxis, this annual extravaganza is getting bigger and better every year. When you see hundreds of Davis Park denizens descend, don’t run; have fun! Friends does a great job of supporting projects like the playground, repairs to the doctor’s house, and contributing to other fun activities in the community. Check out their Facebook page for details.

We’re looking forward to hearing the details of Kristin and Jeff’s international adventure. Sure, host a world-class 80th Anniversary party and then run off to Europe. You definitely deserve it!

As always, we can’t be everywhere, but you can. Send your tips, tattles, and tidbits to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!