Ocean Beach Memoirs

This is my favorite weekend on the beach. I love the decorated houses, wild outfits, and especially the wagon parade. The best part is the grandstand announcer offering serious commentary on each unique wagon float, as the confused ferry arrivals exit into the chaos of tiny participants in wild costumes clutching their mini trophies and ice cream coupons. The parade will start lining up along Midway at 10:30 a.m. and will begin at 11 a.m. The fire department picnic will begin at the ballfield following the parade, and the Ocean Beach Youth Group (OBYG) will lead games after 1 p.m.

While you’re at the ballfield, you might notice a plaque dedicating the field to Letty Ragusa 40 years ago today. Curiosity got the best of me, so I conducted research Fire Island-style: I asked a neighbor with the same last name.

Letty Ragusa—a Trustee and Deputy Mayor—bought a house in Ocean Beach with her husband Al in 1960. She adored children, including her own four: Jamie, Gina, Maria, and Albert. When she passed, then-Mayor Thomas J. Schwarz dedicated the ballfield in her memory. The day I noticed the sign, Woodhull students were happily enjoying Field Day games on her field, which seemed a perfect continuation of honor.

All those students were also in attendance at Woodhull’s largest graduation in recent memory, which included nine sixth graders, including our own Daniel Vega, Lillian Straut, and Grayson Eddey. Local minis Meilani Chenault and Macie Eddey were absolutely adorable in their Pre-K graduation gowns, and Jack Brennan was honored for graduating from Bay Shore High School. The school wishes a joyful retirement to longtime and beloved teacher Gaby Donovan. Grayson continued his celebration by flying to California to attend the premiere of The Calling at the TCL (formerly Grauman’s) Chinese Theatre, which was his first leading role!

Speaking of movies, the Fire Island Film Festival returns to Ocean Beach on July 12. Jesse Ray Sheps, now a 20-year-old junior at Yale University, launched the festival when he was just 15. He describes it as “a celebration of the arts and the unique spirit of our communities” and seeks to empower diverse stories. Tickets are available online.

Rachel’s Fire Island Restaurant & Bakery celebrated its 50th anniversary recently. Restaurant founder Rachel Doering looked stunning in one of her signature jumpsuits (side note: I love jumpsuits and am very jealous of anyone petite enough to wear them without tugging everywhere!). I thought I would pop in for one minute to congratulate Rachel, but Angie and Joe threw such an amazing party, and I could barely walk the next day after so many hours of dancing! DJ Fira kept the party going as family, friends, and staff from decades past celebrated. Kids snuck over from the playground when word got out that there was free Rachel’s cake, and they were welcomed with the Doering family’s warm hospitality.