Memorial Day and More: Community Calendar of Events

Saturday, May 25

Blood Drive

Ocean Beach Fire Department holds a blood drive, from 2:30-7 p.m., at the Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk. Appointments preferred; walk-ins welcome if space allows. Eat, drink and bring donor ID card or ID with name and photo. Visit OBFD Facebook page for details.

Flynn’s Memorial Day Weekend

Enjoy three days of DJ’s, music and more at the legendary Flynn’s of Ocean Bay Park from Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27. Purchase tickets at flynnsfireislandny.com.

Sunday, May 26

Ocean Beach Memorial Day Parade

Area veterans who have survived wars and military actions over nation have participated in over the 20th and 21st centuries assemble to commemorate their fallen comrades and lay a memorial wreath on the Ocean Beach Village Green. 11 a.m.-noon.

The 49th Annual Arts Project of Cherry Grove Homecoming contest and membership event will be held at the Cherry Grove Community House from 6-9 p.m. Annual membership is $50 and one must be a member to vote.

Fair Harbor Community Association Comedy Night

Celebrate 100 years of Fair Harbor at the FHCA Centennial Comedy Show, starring Jack Salmon & Mia Jackson. Refreshments will be served. At the Fair Harbor Fire House, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Ticket $100 per person. Visit fairharbor.org/100th for payment methods available

Monday, May 27

Bay Shore-Brightwaters Memorial Day Parade

The Bay Shore-Brightwaters parade steps off at 10 a.m., proceeding east from Lanier Lane down Main Street, Bay Shore, to Oakwood Cemetery on Brentwood Road. Come out and honor those who have lost their lives serving our country.

Wednesday, May 29

Northwell Women’s Health Seminar

Northwell Health Katz Institute for Women’s Health presents a free online seminar, from noon-1 p.m., entitled “Pelvic Floor 101.” Northwell experts will discuss prevention, treatment options and lifestyle modifications, and answer your questions. To register, visit eventbrite.com. For more information or questions, email womenshealth@northwell.edu.

Saturday, June 1

Bay Shore Historical Society will host an open house, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Gibson-Mack-Holt House, 22 Maple Ave., Bay Shore. View exhibits, the new museum expansion, the Bay Shore historical movie room, the historic tool shed, and enjoy a barbecue at noon. Bay Shore Fire Department will be on hand with their historic vehicles. For details, visit www.bayshorehistoricalsociety.org.

Bayard Cutting Arboretum Grounds Tours (Photo B By Lorna Luniewski) Docents will spotlight specific, seasonally appropriate areas of the arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., today and the first Wednesday and first Saturday of each month. Cost: $5 per person. For registration, call 631-581-1002.

The 32nd Annual SAGE Celebration will be held at the home of Dr. Ed Schulhfer and Crayton Robey at 225 Bay Walk, Fire Island Pines from 4-6 p.m. This year’s honorees include Chris Mai and Vinnie Petrarca. Tickets and sponsorships available at sageusa.org/pines24.

Town of Islip Music Festival

Enjoy a day of music, food trucks and fun, at Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Road, from noon-6 p.m. Rain date: June 2. For information, visit www.islipny.gov or call 631-224-5430.

The New Belters Sing MGM (PHOTO C)

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King perform at Whyte Hall, 577 Coast Guard Walk, Fire Island Pines, featuring John Wheeler on piano. Tickets: $65 include cocktails at 7 p.m. at Albert Lepage Pavilion, show at 8 p.m. For details, visit fipap.org.

Sunday, June 2

Nicoll Grist Mill Historic House Tour

A docent will discuss the history of the tavern and the high society club, at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, every half hour between 1-3 p.m. Tours of the historic Grist Mill are included after the house tour. Recommended for children 8 plus. Cost: $4; $8 parking fee or Empire Pass. Reservations are required. Visit eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Weekend of June 7

Artist Tour of Cherry Grove & Silent Auction

The 11th Annual Artists Tour of Cherry Grove kicks off Friday Night, June 7 with a Silent Auction in which proceeds raised benefit the Cherry Grove Dune Fund. It is followed on June 8 and 9 with the talented artists in this collective opening their studios in the community of Cherry Grove with a free self-guided walking tour. Most participating artists will have their original works for sale, which is a great opportunity for collectors at all price points. www.artisttourcg.com.

Saturday June 8

Fire Island Lighthouse Keeper’s Tour

Follow a present-day lighthouse keeper on his rounds, beginning at 9 a.m. This top to bottom tour takes you from the auxiliary generator and keeper workshop in the basement of the Keeper’s Quarters to the beacon in the lantern room of the lighthouse, to the Lens building and Boat House (approximately 2-1/2 hours). Cost: $20; $15 FILPS members. Registration required. At 6:30 p.m., learn about horseshoe crabs and watch them come ashore to lay their eggs on the beach. Suggested donation $2 per person. For details, call 631-583-5901.

Babylon Village Spring Fling Festival

Explore, dine and shop the business district of Babylon Village, while enjoying musical entertainment and art, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Children’s activities, blow-ups, games, sidewalk chalk contest, outdoor dining, shopping promotions, and more. Rain date: June 15. For details, visit babylonchamber.com.

BAFFA Concert

Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts (BAFFA) presents a family-friendly concert, entitled “Weather,” at Bayport-Blue Point High School, 200 Snedecor Ave., Bayport, at 4 p.m. Directed by Martha Campanile and Bradley S. Hartman, the concert features the BAFFA Chorus and Symphony Orchestra. The concert is free but donations appreciated. For details, visit www.baffa.org.

Sunday, June 9

Patchogue Pride Parade

The 2nd Annual Patchogue Pride Parade takes place on Main Street beginning at noon. The procession begins at Route112, then heads west. Parking in Patchogue Village will be free that day. Visit www.PatchoguePride.com.

Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bay Shore Arts Festival by the Bay

Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bay Shore hosts its 22nd annual festival, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., along Main Street. The event features culinary delights, artists and vendors, a petting zoo, pony rides, live music and dance, and much more. Parking meters suspended. For details, visit www.chamberofcommerceofgreaterbayshore.com.

Islip Arts Council Vegan Pop Up & Art Fair

Islip Arts Council presents a fair, from noon-6 p.m., on the lawn of the IAC Gallery (next to Dick’s Sporting Goods), South Shore Mall, Bay Shore. Art vendors, art projects, and vegan food; kid and pet friendly. For details, call 631-524-2250.

Patchogue Theatre Events

Tonight at 7 p.m., Leonid & Friends, “The World’s Greatest Chicago Tribute Band,” takes the stage at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St. Tickets $57-$87 including fees. A VIP package gets a meet and greet with the band. On June 12, at 8 p.m. The Musical Box, who shared the stage with Genesis, commemorates the 50th anniversary of Selling England by the Pound, the 1970’s Genesis concert tour, by faithfully recreating it. Tickets: $45-$75 including fees. For details, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Fun For Kids

Saturday, May 25

Book Reading: “Butterfly Island and the Invincible Crew”

Fire Island authors launch a new Children’s Book for ages 5-9 at the Kismet Firehouse beginning at 11 a.m. This is a free event, but books are available for sale via cash or Venmo.

Wednesday, May 29

Tiny Tots

Ages 3-5 can enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts, today (Little Astronauts) and June 26 (Rainbows!), from 10-11 a.m., at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. Parking fee $8 or Empire Pass. For information, call 631-581-1005.

Thursday, May 30

Little Critters Cafe

Ages 2-7 can meet on the CSA Farm at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Hwy., Great River, for a five-week mud kitchen cooking class, Thursdays, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. In this series, we will forage for ingredients and create a variety of mud kitchen recipes. These include, yet are not limited to: soups, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and of course dessert! This is a rain-or-shine event and it is wise to dress for a mess! This program is recommended to be taken as a series, however participants are able to register for individual topics of interest. Parents are required to remain with children for the duration of the class. Classes: May 30, Soups On! June 6, Leafy Green Salads; June 13, Everything’s Better on Bread; June 20, The Main Course; June 27, Sweet Tooth. Cost: $25 per session or $100 for series. Disclaimer: This is a mock kitchen, all ingredients are inedible and are not to be consumed by children. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com or call 631-581-1002.

Friday, June 28

“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour”

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., invites children to dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah, at 6 p.m., as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. The show, geared to ages 2-7, is 80 minutes long with a 30-minute intermission. Ages 2 and under do not need a ticket. Photo experience tickets available. Tickets: $55-$105. For details, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Ongoing

Story Time by the Bay

Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville, offers a program, for ages 3-6 and their caregivers, Thursdays, May 30, June 6, 13 and 20, from 10-11 a.m. Bring a beach towel to sit on and listen to two stories on the dock, followed by a fun activity on the grounds. Free to members; $5 per child. For required registration, call 631-854-4974 or email limm@LImaritime.org.

Tiny Trekkers Series

Preschoolers can join Seatuck Environmental Association to explore the wonders of nature, which could include topics such as how animals deal with the different seasons throughout the year, hiking, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more! Programs are held from 1-2 p.m. at alternating locations: The first and third Tuesday at Suffolk County Environmental Center, 550 South Bay Ave., Islip; and the second and fourth Tuesday at South Shore Nature Center, 130 Bayview Ave., East Islip. Any fifth week TBA. You need to pre-register every time you come. Programs will take place outdoors so come dressed for the weather. Cost: $10 for one child and one caregiver; $5 for each additional child. For details, visit seatuck.org.

