Homeless Man Arrested by SCPD for Allegedly Robbing a Bay Shore Bank

Raymond Peruggi, age 36 and reportedly undomiciled, was arrested by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) today and charged with Robbery in the Third Degree.

Peruggi allegedly entered the TD Bank at 479 Montauk Highway in Bay Shore and handed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller complied, and the suspect fled on foot at 10:24 a.m.

Twenty-three minutes later, SCPD Third Precinct patrol officers spotted Peruggi in front of 403 East Main Street in Bay Shore. They noted that he matched the description of the reported bank robber and promptly arrested him. Officers also arrested him on three outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Peruggi will be held overnight in the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on October 17.