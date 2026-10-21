Israeli Delegation Visits Mastic Beach to study the Town of Brookhaven’s Coastal Restoration Efforts

The Town of Brookhaven’s ongoing coastal restoration efforts have attracted international interest, as representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and a delegation of 25 senior professionals from Israel visited Mastic Beach for a firsthand look at the Town’s ongoing efforts to address coastal flooding, preserve environmentally sensitive properties, and restore vulnerable waterfront habitats.

Supervisor Dan Panico, along with other Brookhaven Town officials, welcomed the delegation and shared strategies for managing coastal flooding, preserving open space, and building waterfront resilience.

“We have seawater on the roads. That’s the reality,” said Panico, describing the persistent flooding experienced by residents along Brookhaven’s South Shore. The Supervisor also emphasized the importance of international cooperation, telling the delegation, “I hope you’re all enjoying your time here and that you learn from our experiences, as I’m sure we can learn from yours.”

Mastic Beach has faced significant coastal challenges for decades. During Superstorm Sandy in 2012, approximately 1,000 homes in the community sustained damage, with more than 100 severely damaged. Rising sea levels, recurring tidal flooding and increasingly vulnerable waterfront properties continue to present long-term environmental and infrastructure concerns.

In response, the Town has worked collaboratively with Suffolk County, New York State and federal agencies to acquire hundreds of flood-prone parcels, remove damaged structures and assemble larger areas of preserved waterfront land. These efforts are helping establish the foundation for future coastal wetland restoration and natural flood protection.

During the visit, Brookhaven’s land management and environmental professionals explained the Town’s approach to identifying vulnerable properties, coordinating voluntary acquisitions and creating contiguous areas suitable for restoration. Representatives of the Israeli delegation expressed particular interest in these strategies, noting that similar property acquisition initiatives are beginning in Israel, although land ownership structures differ significantly between the two countries.

“Mastic Beach has faced many challenges as a result of rising sea levels and related flooding,” said Councilwoman Karen Dunne Kesnig. “Sharing what we are doing at the Town of Brookhaven regarding preserving our environment with the delegation from Israel was truly enlightening.”

The exchange highlighted how practical experience gained at the local government level can contribute to international discussions about climate adaptation, coastal planning and environmental preservation.

Brookhaven’s continuing efforts in Mastic Beach demonstrate the Town’s commitment to protecting natural resources, reducing long-term coastal vulnerability and developing a more resilient waterfront for future generations.

The visit brought together the Israel envoy, Town officials and conservation professionals from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to discuss the challenges facing low-lying waterfront communities and the innovative approaches being used to manage them.