Fire Island Downtown: Cherry Grove “In Town” Party 2024

The Arts Project of Cherry Grove (APCG) was founded in 1948, now 76 years later, we are still enjoying Sunday afternoons together with the “In Town Party.” It is a Cherry Grove tradition for the summer gang on Fire Island to touch base after the long a winter. This year’s In Town party took place on Sunday, March 10, by the Arts Project Cherry Grove at The Monster in Greenwich Village – the perfect venue.

People were there to celebrate another year gone by. Everyone was in a great frame of mind this year. New APCG President, Michael Moran, introduced the new and old members of the board. Dan Daly, our Cherry Grove pianist was top form, playing the piano and singing tunes while introducing many of Grove celebrities who were asked to sing a song or two. The entertainment continued through the entire event. Among glamour girls Homecoming Queen Porsche, Davida Jones and Flotilla De Barge. Also, presidents past and present from the Cherry Grove Community Association (CGCAI) where in attendance, which was nice to see.

The buffet table was filled with delicious food which was generously donated by Kyle Torrence and Jove Meyers. We are all looking forward to another fantastic summer ahead on Fire Island.